Germany’s Bang Your Head!!! Festival - Post-Pandemic Return In 2023!

by Mark Gromen

It's been four long years and the world is a different place, since global metal fans last congregated in Balingen, Germany. Long delayed, 2023, marks the 25th edition of Bang Your Head. Overdue, and one of the last established festivals to get back on its feet, thankfully, longstanding organizer Horst Franz, who suffered severe health issues (not caused by Covid) will be available to see the celebration of his creation. While some scheduling changes had to take place in the last few years, many of the originally announced bands will honor their initial committments and be at BYH, July 13-15 (plus a separate admission /warm-up show the prior Wednesday night), including co-headliner Saxon (who will be breaking in "new" guitarist, Brian Tatler, of Diamond Head, that weekend). Teutonic heavyweights Helloween and U.D.O will also be on hand. The pandemic interrupted my personal two decade streak of faithful attendance, so I'm most interested in smaller acts, those that rarely, if ever get to North America (regardless of their level of success, overseas). That would include Atlantean Kodex, as well as the fun-loving, beer-obsessed Tankard (long established member of the German Big 4 of thrash), a virtual no-show on these shores, musically kaleidoscope changelings Kissin' Dynamite, Viking metal originators Unleashed and rejuvenated speed metallers, Enforcer.

For a quarter of a century, BYH has hosted predominately traditional and thrash metal outfits, in the idyllic southern Germany town of Balingen. Catering to venerable old-timers/record collectors, as well as providing a level playing field for thrilling up and comers/the next generation, who might otherwise play to near empty clubs (on their own tour). It's a win-win, for fans and musicians alike! Take the case of Night Demon. A few years back, although highly touted, they were the first band of the day. After subsequent performances (and loftier status in the running order), the Ventura trio return, now listed above genre icons like Praying Mantis, Heathen or Onslaught. A date at Bang Your Head can truly go a long way in launching a career.

North Americans unaccustomed to European festivals are strongly urged to give BYH a try, as it's an easy in/out from either Frankfort airport (Europe's largest, thus more options), Stuttgart or Munich. An hour or two, by train, fans are dropped off in the town of Balingen and can walk to the campsite and festival grounds. One outdoor stage plays all day and a small club size venue, within the neighboring Volkshalle, starts up midday and continues after the 11PM curfew silences the bigger venue. The town's meeting area is paved black-top, so any inclimate weather doesn't turn things into a mud pit. The grounds were even able to withstand an unprecedented hurricane, back in '05. Visitors take advantage of the local amenities (a novelty, even for the most experienced festival goers): supermarket, shopping district (bars, bakeries, clothing, restaurants/cafe, drug store/toiletry needs, etc.). There's even a public pool, if it gets too hot!

Welcome back Bang Your Head. Can't wait!