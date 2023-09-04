Germany’s SARLIC BLISS Announce Details Of Debut Album

The debut album of the German melodic doom / post-black metallers from Sarlic Bliss will be called Brægn Hæft and will be released on November 2 via MDD Records. The album features only six songs for a stately length of over 45 minutes, whereby it is clear that the fellows take the necessary time to let a song unfold. N

Not surprisingly, the sound is characterized by dark, aggressive-melancholic sounds. Gloomy, brute and poignant at the same time.

A musical sample will be available soon. Preorders are available on MDD Shop.