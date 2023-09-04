Germany’s SARLIC BLISS Announce Details Of Debut Album

September 4, 2023, 42 minutes ago

news black death sarlic bliss

Germany’s SARLIC BLISS Announce Details Of Debut Album

The debut album of the German melodic doom / post-black metallers from Sarlic Bliss will be called Brægn Hæft and will be released on November 2 via MDD Records. The album features only six songs for a stately length of over 45 minutes, whereby it is clear that the fellows take the necessary time to let a song unfold. N

Not surprisingly, the sound is characterized by dark, aggressive-melancholic sounds. Gloomy, brute and poignant at the same time. 

A musical sample will be available soon. Preorders are available on MDD Shop.



Featured Audio

MARDUK – “Blood Of The Funeral” (Century Media)

MARDUK – “Blood Of The Funeral” (Century Media)

Featured Video

BLACK PESTILENCE - "Mortal Rift"

BLACK PESTILENCE - "Mortal Rift"

Latest Reviews