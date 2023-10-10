Germany’s SARLIC BLISS Release “Departed Grace” Video

On November 2 the debut album of the German melodic doom / post-black / death metal band Sarlic Bliss will be released. A first taste of Brægn Hæft is now available with "Departed Grace".

The song is almost exemplary for the musical versatility of the band and contains besides quiet, melancholic and doomy sounds also a look at the harsh and aggressive side of the quintet. By the way, with a stately 7:38min "Departed Grace" is not even the longest track of the album, but stands out a bit due to the breathtaking guest appearance of singer Gogo Melone. The video was realized by Justin Morina and creatively blends the boundaries between story and lyric video.

Tracklisting:

"Darkest Desire"

"Lust"

"The Truth Within"

"Floatin Swefn"

"Invidia"

"Departed Grace" (feat. Gogo Melone)

"Departed Grace" lyric video:

Pre-orders are available on MDD Shop.