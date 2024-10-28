GHOST Announce World Tour 2025; Video Trailer

Ghost have released a new "Message From The Clergy" announcing their 2025 world tour.

The message states: "We wish to inform you Ghost is taking the world by storm in 2025. The artist presale will begin Tuesday, October 29 at 12 PM, local time. Pre-sale information will be made available to the most loyal of fans who have subscribed to Ghost's mailing list. General on-sale starts on Friday, November 1 at 10 AM, local time in most territories. VIP Packages will also be available."

Further details can be found here. Watch a video trailer below.

Tour dates:

April

15 - AO Arena - Manchester, United Kingdom

16 - OVO Hydro - Glasgow, United Kingdom

19 - The O2 - London, United Kingdom

20 - Utilita Arena Birmingham - Birmingham, United Kingdom

22 - Sportpaleis - Antwerpen, Belgium

23 - Festhalle - Frankfurt, Germany

2 - Olympiahalle - München, Germany

26 - LDLC Arena - Lyon, France

27 - Zénith de Toulouse - Toulouse, France

29 - MEO Arena - Lisboa, Portugal

30 - Palacio Vistalegre - Madrid, Spain

May

3 - Hallenstadion - Zürich, Switzerland

4 - Forum - Assago, Italy

7 - Uber Arena - Berlin, Germany

8 - Ziggo Dome - Amsterdam, Netherlands

10 - Atlas Arena - Łódź, Poland

11 - O2 Arena - Prague, Czech Republic

13 - Accorhotels Arena - Paris, France

14 - Rudolf Weber-ARENA - Oberhausen, Germany

15 - ZAG Arena - Hannover, Germany

17 - Royal Arena - Copenhagen, Denmark

20 - Tampereen monitoimiareena - Tampere, Finland

22 - Saab Arena - Linköping, Sweden

23 - Göransson Arena AB - Sandviken, Sweden

24 - Oslo Spektrum Arena - Oslo, Norway

July

9 - CFG Bank Arena - Baltimore, MD

11 - State Farm Arena - Atlanta, GA

12 - Amalie Arena - Tampa, FL

13 - Kaseya Center - Miami, FL

15 - Lenovo Center - Raleigh, NC

17 - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse - Cleveland, OH

8 - PPG Paints Arena - Pittsburgh, PA

19 - Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA

21 - TD Garden - Boston, MA

22 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

24 - Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI

25 - KFC Yum! Center - Louisville, KY

26 - Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN

28 - Van Andel Arena - Grand Rapids, MI

29, 2025 - Fiserv Forum - Milwaukee, WI

30 - Enterprise Center - St Louis, MO

August

1 - Allstate Arena - Rosemont, IL

2 - Xcel Energy Center - Saint Paul, MN

3 - CHI Health Center Omaha - Omaha, NE

5 - T-Mobile Center - Kansas City, MO

7 - Ball Arena - Denver, CO

9 - MGM Grand Garden Arena - Las Vegas, NV

10 - Viejas Arena - San Diego, CA

11 - Footprint Center - Phoenix, AZ

14 - Moody Center - Austin, TX

15 - Dickies Arena - Fort Worth, TX

16 - Toyota Center - Houston, TX

September

24 - Palacio de los Deportes - Mexico, Mexico