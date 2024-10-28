GHOST Announce World Tour 2025; Video Trailer
October 28, 2024, an hour ago
Ghost have released a new "Message From The Clergy" announcing their 2025 world tour.
The message states: "We wish to inform you Ghost is taking the world by storm in 2025. The artist presale will begin Tuesday, October 29 at 12 PM, local time. Pre-sale information will be made available to the most loyal of fans who have subscribed to Ghost's mailing list. General on-sale starts on Friday, November 1 at 10 AM, local time in most territories. VIP Packages will also be available."
Further details can be found here. Watch a video trailer below.
Tour dates:
April
15 - AO Arena - Manchester, United Kingdom
16 - OVO Hydro - Glasgow, United Kingdom
19 - The O2 - London, United Kingdom
20 - Utilita Arena Birmingham - Birmingham, United Kingdom
22 - Sportpaleis - Antwerpen, Belgium
23 - Festhalle - Frankfurt, Germany
2 - Olympiahalle - München, Germany
26 - LDLC Arena - Lyon, France
27 - Zénith de Toulouse - Toulouse, France
29 - MEO Arena - Lisboa, Portugal
30 - Palacio Vistalegre - Madrid, Spain
May
3 - Hallenstadion - Zürich, Switzerland
4 - Forum - Assago, Italy
7 - Uber Arena - Berlin, Germany
8 - Ziggo Dome - Amsterdam, Netherlands
10 - Atlas Arena - Łódź, Poland
11 - O2 Arena - Prague, Czech Republic
13 - Accorhotels Arena - Paris, France
14 - Rudolf Weber-ARENA - Oberhausen, Germany
15 - ZAG Arena - Hannover, Germany
17 - Royal Arena - Copenhagen, Denmark
20 - Tampereen monitoimiareena - Tampere, Finland
22 - Saab Arena - Linköping, Sweden
23 - Göransson Arena AB - Sandviken, Sweden
24 - Oslo Spektrum Arena - Oslo, Norway
July
9 - CFG Bank Arena - Baltimore, MD
11 - State Farm Arena - Atlanta, GA
12 - Amalie Arena - Tampa, FL
13 - Kaseya Center - Miami, FL
15 - Lenovo Center - Raleigh, NC
17 - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse - Cleveland, OH
8 - PPG Paints Arena - Pittsburgh, PA
19 - Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA
21 - TD Garden - Boston, MA
22 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY
24 - Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI
25 - KFC Yum! Center - Louisville, KY
26 - Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN
28 - Van Andel Arena - Grand Rapids, MI
29, 2025 - Fiserv Forum - Milwaukee, WI
30 - Enterprise Center - St Louis, MO
August
1 - Allstate Arena - Rosemont, IL
2 - Xcel Energy Center - Saint Paul, MN
3 - CHI Health Center Omaha - Omaha, NE
5 - T-Mobile Center - Kansas City, MO
7 - Ball Arena - Denver, CO
9 - MGM Grand Garden Arena - Las Vegas, NV
10 - Viejas Arena - San Diego, CA
11 - Footprint Center - Phoenix, AZ
14 - Moody Center - Austin, TX
15 - Dickies Arena - Fort Worth, TX
16 - Toyota Center - Houston, TX
September
24 - Palacio de los Deportes - Mexico, Mexico