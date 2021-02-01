Gimme Metal Announces All-MOTÖRHEAD Special With "LEMMY" Documentary Director GREG OLLIVER

February 1, 2021, 8 minutes ago

news hard rock motorhead gimme metal

Gimme Metal Announces All-MOTÖRHEAD Special With "LEMMY" Documentary Director GREG OLLIVER

Director of the Lemmy: 49% motherf**ker. 51% son of a bitch. documentary, Greg Olliver, will be joined by metal winemaker Marquis Sauvage for an all-Motörhead guest DJ special on Gimme Metal.

Tune in on February 6 at 1 PM, EST /10 AM, PST for two hours of Motörhead tunes including live tracks and deep cuts and catch Olliver and Sauvage in the chat. When the show is over, head to Gimmie Metal TV to watch the documentary.



Featured Audio

THE DEAD DAISIES – “Holy Ground (Shake The Memory)” (SPV)

THE DEAD DAISIES – “Holy Ground (Shake The Memory)” (SPV)

Featured Video

RICH DAVIS – “Eyes Colored Black”

RICH DAVIS – “Eyes Colored Black”

Latest Reviews