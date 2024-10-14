GINGER EVIL Unveils New Single, Video “Flames”

Finnish female-fronted rock sensations Ginger Evil have shared their new single and accompanying video, “Flames”, out today via Frontiers Music Srl.

Discussing the idea behind the song, Ginger Evil say: “The birth of this song goes back to 2005, when the band started for the first time. Right from the beginning, there were vibes that this song would be something that crosses over genre boundaries. Ella's melody and lyrics often make the song go in a different direction, and that is the beauty of writing songs together. We all hear different things when hearing a riff or a chord pattern.”

“A perfect driving song, from which the main theme of the music video naturally arose. Flames' lyrics are multi-dimensional; it could be about a relationship or how the world around us is changing faster than we realize”, continues the band. “How to get off the grind most of the people are living in? We should just stop every once in a while and think about what is going on. However, the main idea is not to give up hope, even when it seems too late. There's always something we can do about it. We have something so precious and irreplaceable around us that we can't lose it in the blink of an eye.”

Ginger Evil began as Moonshine Inc. in 2005, in a rehearsal room in Helsinki, Finland. After a couple of years of rehearsal and composing, a fruitless search for a singer meant the songs were put on ice.

Meanwhile, guitarist Tomi Julkunen and bassist Veli Palevaara continued gigging in Finland with The Milestones, including arena shows with Deep Purple and Whitesnake. In the aftermath of their fifth album, those Moonshine Inc. songs from a decade back emerged from hibernation, so the search began again for a vocalist.

The powerful voice of Ella Tepponen was known to Tomi and Veli from many theatre and music projects, and drummer Toni Mustonen was already familiar to everyone. Jamming together found a shared musical passion, and a group creative process soon flourished. Ginger Evil was born.

“From Foo Fighters to Fleetwood Mac," is how the band hears their music, with singer Ella bringing a whole new kind of twist to their rock expression. Everything was coming together. Music producer and film director Richard Stanley, known for his work with The Who heard demos of Ginger Evil and was inspired to write lyrics.

In early 2022 Ginger Evil signed a deal with Deadfall Artist/Band management and a half year later with Frontiers Music Srl. (Def Leppard, TOTO, Whitesnake, Journey). For recording the debut album “The Way It Burns” Ella brought in Teemu Aalto (Insomnium) as a producer, who also handled the final mixes with final mastering by Grammy-nominated Svante Forsbäck of Chartmakers (Rammstein, Volbeat, Sunrise Avenue, Apocalyptica).