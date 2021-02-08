GLENN DANZIG Unveils Trailer For His New Movie, Death Rider In The House Of Vampires

Glenn Danzig pays tribute to Italian spaghetti westerns and classic vampire films in his new movie, Death Rider In The House Of Vampires.

According to Hollywood movie site The Wrap, “Death Rider In The House Of Vampires follows the Death Rider, who travels to the desert Vampire Sanctuary, ruled by Count Holliday. The price of admission… one untouched virgin."

Although a release date for Death Rider In The House Of Vampires has not yet been announced, the trailer has been revealed:

Not only does Glenn Danzig portray the character Bad Bathory in Death Rider In The House Of Vampires, he wrote and directed the film, provided the musical soundtrack, and served as one of the movie's executive producers, in addition to working on the cinematography and editing.

Film cast:

Devon Sawa - Death Rider

Danny Trejo - Bela Latigo

Julian Sands - Count Holiday

Kim Director - Carmilla Joe

Kansas Bowling – Rider's Dead Sister

Victor DiMattia - Kid Vlad

Glenn Danzig - Bad Bathory

Ashley Wisdom - Mina Belle

Yulia Klass - Mircarla Mae