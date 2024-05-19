GLENN HUGHES Reveals His Six Favourite DEEP PURPLE Songs

Speaking with Classic Rock in a new interview, rock legend Glenn Hughes revealed his six favourite Deep Purple songs. He was a member of the band from 1973 - 1976.

Following is an excerpt from the chat.

"Burn" (Burn - 1974)

Hughes: “We were at Clearwell Castle when Ritchie said: 'We should write song called Burn.' He had the idea of the title already. The five of us wrote that song together in the Castle’s crypt in the key of 'G'; Jon’s Bach instrumental, inserting the riff… it felt magical. Burn is such a great, dramatic rock track. It stops, starts, turns around, and there’s the Bach influence and vocal harmonies. It was completely different to anything that Deep Purple had ever done before. It ticked all the boxes of those that questioned whether the new line-up could work."

Gettin’ Tighter (Come Taste The Band - 1975)

Hughes: "Come Taste The Band was written at my home. Tommy (Bolin) was living with me at the time. We took it to the rest of the guys and they loved it. I still play it as a homage to Tommy. In fact it’s the only one of my legacy songs with Purple that I have played at every concert since December 4, 1976 (the date on which Tommy Bolin died of a heroin overdose at just 25 years old).”

Glenn Hughes has announced an August / September U.S. tour performing classic Deep Purple.

Hughes says, “Touring in the USA 🇺🇸 is a priority for me, & happy to announce the show's upcoming in August & September.

“This will be the last tour stateside, with this setlist of Purple Classics.

“I will return in 2025 with a retrospective show and new songs to be performed live. Music is the Healer 🧡”

Dates:

August

30 – San Juan Capistrano, CA – Coach House Concert Hall

September

1 – San Diego, CA – House Of Blues

4 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live Midtown

6 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater

7 – San Antonio, TX – Rolling Oaks Event Center

11 – Vineland, NJ – The Landis Theater

13 – Dunellen, NJ – Dunellen Theater

14 – Hudson Falls, NY – The Strand Theatre Hudson Falls

16 – Lakewood, OH – The Winchester

17 – McHenry, IL – The Vixen

19 – Edwardsville, IL – The Wildey Theatre

20 – Edwardsville, IL – The Wildey Theatre

22 – Sedalia, MS – Mozark Fest

24 – Denver, CO – The Oriental Theater

27 – Montclair, CA – The Canyon

28 – Agoura Hills, CA – The Canyon Club & Special Events Center