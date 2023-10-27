GO AHEAD AND DIE Announce Unhealthy Mechanisms Tour 2024

Arizona death-crusters Go Ahead And Die are kicking off 2024 with their first US trek entitled the Unhealthy Mechanisms Tour 2024. The 55-day trek will kick off on January 19 in Tuscon and will make its way across the U.S. making stops in Dallas, Brooklyn, and Seattle before concluding in Jerome, Arizona on March 24. Opening each night will be Florida death metal slam band, Bodybox as well as Second Shooter (Jan. 19-28), Half Heard Voices (Feb. 7-22), Madzilla (Mar. 1-10), and Deep Within (Mar. 11-24).

Go Ahead And Die will be touring in support of their sophomore album, Unhealthy Mechanisms, which was released last week via Nuclear Blast Records. A torrential whirlwind born from the livid minds of Igor Amadeus Cavalera (Healing Magic) and Max Cavalera (Soulfly, Cavalera Conspiracy). This new installment to the band's dystopian catalog is a fresh dive into the madness of society and the pollution that ravages our minds.

Max Cavalera comments, "Remember the mosh pit, the sweat, and the aggression, Go Ahead And Die is bringing all that back through their live show! Together with Bodybox we’re going to set the underground on fire and make Metal dangerous again!"

Igor Amadeus Cavalera states, “Go Ahead And Die will be coming to a city near you! It will be a night of heavy riffs, blast beats, and grinding growls that you do not want to miss. For the first time ever, you’ll be able to hear these songs live and it will be unlike anything you’ve seen before!!!”

Find tickets and tour dates here.

Go Ahead And Die is:

Max Cavalera - Vocals, Guitar

Igor Amadeus Cavalera - Vocals, Guitar, Bass

Johnny Valles - Drums

(Photo - Kevin Estrada)