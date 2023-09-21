GO AHEAD AND DIE Release Animated Video For New Single "Desert Carnage"

Arizona death-crusters, Go Ahead And Die, will deliver their caustic sophomore album, Unhealthy Mechanisms, on October 20 via Nuclear Blast Records. A torrential whirlwind born from the livid minds of Igor Amadeus Cavalera (Healing Magic) and Max Cavalera (Soulfly, Cavalera Conspiracy). This new instalment to the band's dystopian catalog is a fresh dive into the madness of society and the pollution that ravages our minds.

"Desert Carnage" is the pummeling opener to Unhealthy Mechanisms. Brainchild of Igor Amadeus Cavalera, this track takes listeners on a fiery journey through an apocalyptic desert inspired by their home state of Arizona. Check out the frantic single that encompasses some of Igor's best riffs on the album.

Igor Amadeus Cavalera comments, "'Desert Carnage' is a blistering fast song that is as scorching hot as the Sonoran desert itself. The barbaric theme of the song stems from the cruelness and inhospitable terrain of the desert, as desolate and unkind as a place can be."

Stream the single here, watch the video, created by Costin Chioreanu, below:

Unhealthy Mechanisms was produced by Igor Amadeus Cavalera while John Aquilino handled the recording in his Platinum Underground Studio steeped in the mystic ambiance of the Superstition Mountains’ foothills. The mixing and mastering were once again handled by Arthur Rizk (Cavalera, Soulfly, Turnstile ).

For the artwork, the band enlisted Santiago Jaramillo of Triple Seis Design to create the unnerving design that fits with the album title. Go Ahead And Die's newest record is a testament to declining mental health around the world, and a reminder that we are not alone in our pain. The mind is lost. The fuse is lit. Time to set everything ablaze.

Unhealthy Mechanisms will be available digitally and in the following formats:

- CD Jewel

- Red Cassette (Limited to 400)

- Vinyl

* Red with Black Splatter

* White with Black Splatter

Pre-order/pre-save Unhealthy Mechanisms here.

Unhealthy Mechanisms tracklisting:

"Desert Carnage"

"Split Scalp"

"Tumors"

"Drug-O-Cop"

"No Easy Way Out"

"M.D.A. (Most Dangerous Animal)"

"Chasm"

"Cyber Slavery"

"Blast Zone"

"Unhealthy Mechanisms"

"Tumors" video:

Go Ahead And Die is:

Max Cavalera - Vocals, Guitar

Igor Amadeus Cavalera - Vocals, Guitar, Bass

Johnny Valles - Drums

(Photo - Kevin Estrada)