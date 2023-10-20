GO AHEAD AND DIE Release "Drug-O-Cop" Music Video; Unhealthy Mechanisms Album Available Now

Arizona death-crusters, Go Ahead And Die, have released their sophomore album, Unhealthy Mechanisms, via Nuclear Blast Records. A torrential whirlwind born from the livid minds of Igor Amadeus Cavalera (Healing Magic) and Max Cavalera (Soulfly, Cavalera Conspiracy). This new instalment to the band's dystopian catalog is a fresh dive into the madness of society and the pollution that ravages our minds.

In celebration of the new album, the band delivers an outpouring of raw vision in the form of the track, "Drug-O-Cop". The single is the perfect mashup of gritty pissed-off punk angst and extreme metal. Check out the RoboCop parody that features Igor Amadeus and Max as corrupt cops.

Max Cavalera states, "Igor and I are looking forward to bringing Go Ahead And Die on the road to the fans. We tackled mental health topics that are often taboo and have added to the corruption of civilization. I consider this to be the gnarliest record I have ever collaborated on.”

Igor Amadeus Cavalera comments, "'Drug-O-Cop' is an old-school punk song to its core. Heavily inspired by the late 70’s and 80’s d-beat scene. One of my favorite songs on the record and a big middle finger to the abuse of power acted out by police forces around the world.”

Unhealthy Mechanisms was produced by Igor Amadeus Cavalera while John Aquilino handled the recording in his Platinum Underground Studio steeped in the mystic ambiance of the Superstition Mountains’ foothills. The mixing and mastering were once again handled by Arthur Rizk (Cavalera, Soulfly, Turnstile ).

For the artwork, the band enlisted Santiago Jaramillo of Triple Seis Design to create the unnerving design that fits with the album title. Go Ahead And Die's newest record is a testament to declining mental health around the world, and a reminder that we are not alone in our pain. The mind is lost. The fuse is lit. Time to set everything ablaze.

Order/save Unhealthy Mechanisms here.

Unhealthy Mechanisms tracklisting:

"Desert Carnage"

"Split Scalp"

"Tumors"

"Drug-O-Cop"

"No Easy Way Out"

"M.D.A. (Most Dangerous Animal)"

"Chasm"

"Cyber Slavery"

"Blast Zone"

"Unhealthy Mechanisms"

"Desert Carnage" video:

"Tumors" video:

Go Ahead And Die is:

Max Cavalera - Vocals, Guitar

Igor Amadeus Cavalera - Vocals, Guitar, Bass

Johnny Valles - Drums

(Photo - Kevin Estrada)