GO AHEAD AND DIE Release "I.C.E. Cage" (Live) Lyric Video; Better Dead Than Mainstream: Live At The Marquee Theater Out Now

Arizona death-crusters Go Ahead And Die's newest offering, Better Dead Than Mainstream: Live At The Marquee Theater, is now available digitally via Nuclear Blast Records.

The audio from the album was taken from their September 25, 2021 show with Soulfly as well as Incite and Healing Magic. The night featured a performance of their debut self-titled album which was released two months prior. The audio for the live album was produced, engineered, and mastered by Arthur Rizk. For the album cover, the band enlisted Costin Chioreanu to create the artwork.

To celebrate the live album, the band once again teamed up with Costin Chioreanu who created a lyric video for the track, "I.C.E. Cage" (Live). Watch below.

Save Better Dead Than Mainstream: Live At The Marquee Theater here.

Tracklisting:

"Truckload Full of Bodies" (Live at the Marquee Theater, Tempe, 2021)

"Toxic Freedom" (Live at the Marquee Theater, Tempe, 2021)

"I.C.E. Cage" (Live at the Marquee Theater, Tempe, 2021)

"Isolated / Desolated" (Live at the Marquee Theater, Tempe, 2021)

"Prophet's Prey" (Live at the Marquee Theater, Tempe, 2021)

"Punisher" (Live at the Marquee Theater, Tempe, 2021)

"El Cuco" (Live at the Marquee Theater, Tempe, 2021)

"G.A.A.D." (Live at the Marquee Theater, Tempe, 2021)

"Worth Less Than Piss" (Live at the Marquee Theater, Tempe, 2021)

"(In The) Slaughterline" (Live at the Marquee Theater, Tempe, 2021)

"I.C.E. Cage" (Live) lyric video:

Go Ahead And Die is:

Max Cavalera - Vocals, Guitar

Igor Amadeus Cavalera - Vocals, Guitar

Johnny Valles - Drums

Jackie Cruz - Bass

(Photo - Annie Atlasman)