GO AHEAD AND DIE To Release Better Dead Than Mainstream: Live At The Marquee Theater In September

Arizona death-crusters, Go Ahead And Die, are proud to announce their newest offering, Better Dead Than Mainstream: Live At The Marquee Theater, will be released digitally on September 13 via Nuclear Blast Records.

The audio from the album was taken from their September 25, 2021 show with Soulfly as well as Incite and Healing Magic. The night featured a performance of their debut self-titled album which was released two months prior. The audio for the live album was produced, engineered, and mastered by Arthur Rizk. For the album cover, the band enlisted Costin Chioreanu to create the artwork.

Max Cavalera states, "It’s amazing to me that the lockdown allowed Igor and myself the opportunity to make such a brutal record! That era gave us a clear view of harmful social issues as authoritarian rule was exploding in aggressive ways. This is a true live album, with no overdubs. It’s as brutal as the pandemic!"

Igor Amadeus Cavalera comments, “Playing live with GAAD is an absolute adrenaline rush. You can hear the unchained raw energy through every song on this recording.”

Pre-save Better Dead Than Mainstream: Live At The Marquee Theater here.

Tracklisting:

"Truckload Full of Bodies" (Live at the Marquee Theater, Tempe, 2021)

"Toxic Freedom" (Live at the Marquee Theater, Tempe, 2021)

"I.C.E. Cage" (Live at the Marquee Theater, Tempe, 2021)

"Isolated / Desolated" (Live at the Marquee Theater, Tempe, 2021)

"Prophet's Prey" (Live at the Marquee Theater, Tempe, 2021)

"Punisher" (Live at the Marquee Theater, Tempe, 2021)

"El Cuco" (Live at the Marquee Theater, Tempe, 2021)

"G.A.A.D." (Live at the Marquee Theater, Tempe, 2021)

"Worth Less Than Piss" (Live at the Marquee Theater, Tempe, 2021)

"(In The) Slaughterline" (Live at the Marquee Theater, Tempe, 2021)

Catch Go Ahead And Die live on September 11 at The Marquee Theater in Tempe, AZ as part of "The Max Cavalera Dynasty Show".

Go Ahead And Die is:

Max Cavalera - Vocals, Guitar

Igor Amadeus Cavalera - Vocals, Guitar

Johnny Valles - Drums

Jackie Cruz - Bass

(Photo - Annie Atlasman)