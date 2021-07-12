GOJIRA Announce New North American Headline Dates With Special Guests KNOCKED LOOSE And ALIEN WEAPONRY

Gojira have announced additional dates for their fall US headline tour featuring special guests Knocked Loose and Alien Weaponry. Touring in support of their acclaimed album Fortitude, Gojira’s new tour dates include stops in Stroudsburg, PA (10/25), Richmond, VA (11/1), Knoxville, TN (11/2), Madison, WI (11/5), St. Louis, MO (11/6), and Fort Wayne, IN (11/7). Additionally, a handful of Gojira’s previously announced headline performances including stops in Albany, NY, Boise, ID and Chattanooga, TN (Sold Out) have shifted to new dates with the Albany venue upgrading to The Albany Capital Center due to popular demand.

It was announced last week that Gojira’s summer run supporting Deftones has been postponed until spring 2022 with all tickets purchased for the tour honored for the new 2022 dates [updated itinerary below]. For tickets and for more information on Gojira’s live schedule visit www.gojira-music.com.

North American dates:

September

24 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life 2021*

25 - Indianola, IA - Knotfest Iowa*

October

8 - Boise, ID - Revolution Center^

9 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock*

11 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union

13 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

14 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion

15 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

17 - New Orleans, LA - Civic Theatre

19 - Tampa, FL - Jannus Live

20 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

22 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works (Sold Out)

23 - Asheville, NC - Thomas Wolfe Auditorium (Sold Out)

25 - Stroudsburg, PA - The Sherman Theater

27 - Portland, ME - State Theatre

28 - Rochester, NY - Main Street Armory

29 ­- Cleveland, OH - The Agora (Sold Out)

30 - Albany, NY - The Albany Capital Center

November

1 - Richmond, VA - The National

2 - Knoxville, TV - Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum

3 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal (Sold Out)

5 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

6 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory

7 - Fort Wayne, IN - Clyde Theatre

April

14 - Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum

16 - Seattle, WA - WaMu Theatre

18 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

20 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre

22 - Las Vegas, NV - The Cosmopolitan *New Show*

23 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre

25 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

28 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheatre

30 - Houston TX - White Oak Music Hall

May

2 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

3 - San Antonio, TX - AT & T Center

6 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

7 - Nashville, TN - Municipal Auditorium *New Show*

8 - Cincinnati, OH - ICON Music Center *New Show*

10 - Indianapolis, IN @TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

11 - Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center

13 - Boston, MA - Agganis Arena

14 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage

15 - New York City, NY - Pier 17

17 - Washington DC - The Anthem

18 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met

19 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

21 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

22 - Toronto, ON - Echo Beach

24 - Detroit, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

26 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom

27 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

28 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

10/8 - 11/7: with Knocked Loose & Alien Weaponry

4/14 - 5/28: with Deftones

* - Festival Date

^ - with Alien Weaponry only

(Photo - Gabrielle Duplantier)