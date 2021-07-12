GOJIRA Announce New North American Headline Dates With Special Guests KNOCKED LOOSE And ALIEN WEAPONRY
Gojira have announced additional dates for their fall US headline tour featuring special guests Knocked Loose and Alien Weaponry. Touring in support of their acclaimed album Fortitude, Gojira’s new tour dates include stops in Stroudsburg, PA (10/25), Richmond, VA (11/1), Knoxville, TN (11/2), Madison, WI (11/5), St. Louis, MO (11/6), and Fort Wayne, IN (11/7). Additionally, a handful of Gojira’s previously announced headline performances including stops in Albany, NY, Boise, ID and Chattanooga, TN (Sold Out) have shifted to new dates with the Albany venue upgrading to The Albany Capital Center due to popular demand.
It was announced last week that Gojira’s summer run supporting Deftones has been postponed until spring 2022 with all tickets purchased for the tour honored for the new 2022 dates [updated itinerary below]. For tickets and for more information on Gojira’s live schedule visit www.gojira-music.com.
North American dates:
September
24 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life 2021*
25 - Indianola, IA - Knotfest Iowa*
October
8 - Boise, ID - Revolution Center^
9 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock*
11 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union
13 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
14 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion
15 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
17 - New Orleans, LA - Civic Theatre
19 - Tampa, FL - Jannus Live
20 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live
22 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works (Sold Out)
23 - Asheville, NC - Thomas Wolfe Auditorium (Sold Out)
25 - Stroudsburg, PA - The Sherman Theater
27 - Portland, ME - State Theatre
28 - Rochester, NY - Main Street Armory
29 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora (Sold Out)
30 - Albany, NY - The Albany Capital Center
November
1 - Richmond, VA - The National
2 - Knoxville, TV - Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum
3 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal (Sold Out)
5 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee
6 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory
7 - Fort Wayne, IN - Clyde Theatre
April
14 - Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum
16 - Seattle, WA - WaMu Theatre
18 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
20 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre
22 - Las Vegas, NV - The Cosmopolitan *New Show*
23 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre
25 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
28 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheatre
30 - Houston TX - White Oak Music Hall
May
2 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
3 - San Antonio, TX - AT & T Center
6 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
7 - Nashville, TN - Municipal Auditorium *New Show*
8 - Cincinnati, OH - ICON Music Center *New Show*
10 - Indianapolis, IN @TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
11 - Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center
13 - Boston, MA - Agganis Arena
14 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage
15 - New York City, NY - Pier 17
17 - Washington DC - The Anthem
18 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met
19 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
21 - Laval, QC - Place Bell
22 - Toronto, ON - Echo Beach
24 - Detroit, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
26 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom
27 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
28 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
10/8 - 11/7: with Knocked Loose & Alien Weaponry
4/14 - 5/28: with Deftones
* - Festival Date
^ - with Alien Weaponry only
(Photo - Gabrielle Duplantier)