GOODNIGHT, TEXAS Release “Runaways” Single Feat. METALLLICA’s KIRK HAMMETT

Goodnight, Texas has a new self-penned single, "Runaways,” dropping later this month, but instead of the thought-provoking, earthy blend of folk-rock they're known for, the two singer-songwriters, Patrick Dyer Wolf and Avi Vinocur, have instead created a beast of a hard-rock song. Indelible riffs, thundering rhythms and a positively scorching lead guitar, from none other than metal giant and Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett, prove that this band is not afraid to push their own musical boundaries.

“This is the hardest we’ve ever rocked on a recording," Patrick explains of the new single. "That’s thanks in no small part to an actual and absolute vintage Kirk Hammett wah solo on his legendary Greeny guitar, about which I am self-pinching daily. The main riff of the song had been lurking in my drafts like a caged animal since our last album, and at some point in the past year we decided it was time to set it free."

"We’re not abandoning our banjos and mandolins, and in fact, there’s banjo in there; if you squint you can hear it. For now though, we’re slinging double electrics, Scott traded brushes for drumsticks, Chris is grinding the low strings, and we have a metal legend coming in at the 2:25 mark."

Goodnight, Texas' new single "Runaways" (featuring Kirk Hammett) will be released on September 27 on all digital / streaming platforms via 2 Cent Bank Check Records.

Dates:

September

20 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl

22 – Redondo Beach, CA – BeachLife Ranch

23 – San Francisco, CA – All Day Music Festival in North Beach

October

4 – Atlanta, GA – Aisle 5

6 – Nashville, TN – 3rd And Lindsley

13-15 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits

November

2 – Flagstaff, AZ – Orpheum Theater

4 – Tucson, AZ – 191 Toole

January

12-14 – Portland, OR – Portland’s Folk Festival

13 – Seattle, WA – Tractor Tavern

(Photo – Chris Johnston)