GOTHMINISTER Release New Single / VIdeo "We Come Alive"; Pandemonium II: The Battle Of The Underworlds To Be Unleashed In May

"The new album, Pandemonium II: The Battle of the Underworlds, by Norwegian gothic industrial metal phenomenon Gothminister continues the narrative of the predecessor album, Pandemonium I. The music is faster and catchier than ever before, while being more complex and modern at the same time. Next to the music, the story gets told in several prize-winning elaborate yet creepy official music videos.



Pandemonium II will be out on May 3rd, as limited clear vinyl and CD-Digipak.

Check out the official video for new single "We Come Alive" below, which Gothminister will perform for the Norwegian preliminary round of the European Song Contest 2024