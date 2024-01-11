GOTHMINISTER Taking Part In Eurovision Song Contest Pre-Qualifications For Norway This Weekend

Following a recent, extensive European tour and in support of its forthcoming album, Pandemonium II: The Battle Of The Underworlds, now, Gothminister recently released a music video for its new single, "We Come Alive". Furthermore, the iconic master of the dark will take part in the Melodi Grand Prix 2024 for Norway, that serves as the country's preselection for the Eurovision Song Contest, taking place this upcoming weekend.

Gothminister mastermind Bjørn Alexander Brem comments:

"The new single, 'We Come Alive', has recieved so much love from old and new fans already. It is time to put rock and metal on the map for Norway in Eurovision! The rock and metal scene has the worlds most loyal fanbase, and we always support each other. The song is about being different and standing together against all unfairness and cruelty in this world.

It was a great experience on the NRK broadcasted press conferance on Friday, January 5th, when the whole TV-studio was filled with smoke from my smoke machine and red laser gloves marked the 'horns up' into the cameras!

On Friday, January 12th the final version of the song for the competition will be released (MGP version). Gothminister will compete in the first heat in Norway Saturday January, 13th to be Norway’s candidate for Eurovision 2024!"

Gothmimnister's forthcoming studio offering, Pandemonium II: The Battle Of The Underworlds, is set to be unleashed on May 3 as limited clear vinyl and CD-Digipak via AFM Records. Taking up where its 2022 predecessor, Pandemonium, left off: The much-acclaimed album conquered the charts, made it to number one on the German Alternative Charts, and was voted as the Album Of The Year 2022 at the Dark Music Awards. Gothminister's music videos for ‘Pandemonium’ and ‘Demons’ alone won stunning 19 film awards worldwide.

All of the new Gothminister album tracks were composed and written by Brem, who also produced the new release. The mix is courtesy of Henning Verlage (Unheilig, Eisbrecher) and Norwegian sound engineer Morten Lund, who has worked with Morten Harket (A-ha), among others, was in charge of the album mastering.

Brem: "The new material is faster and catchier than that of the predecessor album, but at the same time it sounds even more complex and modern, with more sophisticated vocal melodies and challenging breaks, at the same time the driving beats for the dancefloor and the concept of ultra-low-sounding, tough guitar riffs are still present and link both recordings."