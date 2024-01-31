GOTHMINISTER Wins First Heat Of Eurovision Contest Pre-Qualifications For Norway With “We Come Alive”

Gothminister has won the first heat of European Song Contest pre-qualifications for Norway with "We Come Alive", single out now on AFM Records.

Gothminister made it into the Melodi Grand Prix Final 2024 for Norway. With its gripping single, "We Come Alive", the industrial goth metal act has won the first round of the country's preselection for the Eurovision Song Contest, and is currently considered one of the top 3 favorites by both press critics and fans alike. The Norwegian MGP Final will take place on February 3, 2024.

Gothminister mastermind, Bjørn Alexander Brem, states: "Gothminister is thrilled to win first heat in Norways national selections for Eurovision. On Saturday February 3rd Gothminister will perform in front of 9.000 people in the MGP Final in Trondheim Spektrum. The winner of the 9 remaining artists will represent Norway in Eurovision 2024. It`s time to VOTE for rock & metal to Eurovision! Let`s show everyone that rock and metal fans are the most loyal in the world! You can support Gothminister by giving your VOTE during the MGP Final show Saturday night February 3. Without rock and metal, Eurovison is dead. VOTE for Gothminister with ‘We Come Alive’!"

Head here to find out how to support Gothminister in the Melodi Grand Prix Final.

Gothmimnister's forthcoming studio offering, Pandemonium II: The Battle Of The Underworlds, is set to be unleashed on May 3 as limited clear vinyl and CD-Digipak via AFM Records. Taking up where its 2022 predecessor, Pandemonium, left off: The much-acclaimed album conquered the charts, made it to number one on the German Alternative Charts, and was voted as the Album Of The Year 2022 at the Dark Music Awards. Gothminister's music videos for ‘Pandemonium’ and ‘Demons’ alone won stunning 19 film awards worldwide.

All of the new Gothminister album tracks were composed and written by Brem, who also produced the new release. The mix is courtesy of Henning Verlage (Unheilig, Eisbrecher) and Norwegian sound engineer Morten Lund, who has worked with Morten Harket (A-ha), among others, was in charge of the album mastering.

Brem: "The new material is faster and catchier than that of the predecessor album, but at the same time it sounds even more complex and modern, with more sophisticated vocal melodies and challenging breaks, at the same time the driving beats for the dancefloor and the concept of ultra-low-sounding, tough guitar riffs are still present and link both recordings."