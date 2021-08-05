GRAND CADAVER Feat. Members Of DARK TRANQUILLITY, KATATONIA Announce Debut Album

Into The Maw Of Death - the debut full-length album from Grand Cadaver will be released October 29th on Majestic Mountain Records.

Hot on the heels of last year’s critically acclaimed debut EP, Madness Comes, Swedish death metal assembly, Grand Cadaver, return with a brand-new single and update on their debut album.

Featuring guitarists Stefan Lagergren (The Grifted, Treblinka, Expulsion) and Alex Stjernfeldt (Novarupta, Let Them Hang), drummer Daniel Liljekvist (Disrupted, Katatonia), Pagandom bassist Christian Jansson, and vocals from Dark Tranquillity’s Mikael Stanne, the band draws together some of the finest musicians the Swedish metal scene has to offer.

“I heard two songs from an early demo, and I just knew I had to work with them,” explains Majestic Mountain Records’ Marco Berg. “I was blown away! Grand Cadaver honours old-school death metal but put their own spin on it and the production is some of the heaviest I have heard in years.”

New single "Reign Through Fire’"is a sprawling death metal dirge driven deftly around the historic circuitry of Marshall stacks and HM-2s. Where traditional thrash metal meets Stockholm Death Metal, consuming doom and progressive rock along the way, Grand Cadaver was established to celebrate the legacy of extreme music, while seizing the moment to hang out, drink beers and share riffs and great music with friends and close allies.