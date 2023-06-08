GRAND CADAVER - Swedish Death Metal Outfit Ft. Members Of DARK TRANQUILLITY And KATATONIA Share New Song "Vortex Of Blood"

Swedish classic death metal outfit Grand Cadaver will release their second album, Deities Of Deathlike Sleep, on August 25th via Majestic Mountain Records.

The follow-up to the band's 2021's debut album, Into The Maw Of Death, was recorded by Per Stålberg, Kalle Lilja and Daniel 'Dollars' Deurell at Welfare Studios, Gothenburg, mixed by Per Stålberg and mastered by Johan Reivén (Audiolord Mastering) and sees Grand Cadaver further honing and sharpening their furious and menacing death-metal attack.

Just recently, the Swedes revealed a third single off the album titled "Vortex Of Blood", which is now playing at this location, along with the previous two singles, "The Wishful Dead" and "Serrated Jaws".

"We never even planned to release a full-length album, and here we are with our second!" says the band. "Deities Of Deathlike Sleep was conceived and recorded with the same mindset and the same team as our previous recordings, keeping it quick, spontaneous and enjoyable. This time it turned out a bit more dynamic, with the pummeling fury interspersed with some doom, gloom and darkness. But still, it's simply ten tracks of Swedish F*cking Death Metal, the way we love it."

Founded in 2020, right in the middle of a global pandemic, Grand Cadaver is comprised of prominent members of the Swedish extreme metal scene, namely Mikael Stanne from Dark Tranquillity and The Halo Effect, Stefan Lagergren from The Grifted, formerly of Treblinka/Tiamat and Expulsion, Alex Stjernfeldt from Novarupta, Child and formerly of Mr. Death, Christian Jansson of Pagandom and Dark Tranquillity and Daniel Liljekvist of Disrupted, Vorder, and formerly of Katatonia.

Deities Of Deathlike Sleep artwork and tracklisting:

"The Forever Doom"

"A Crawling Feast Of Decay"

"The Wishful Dead"

"Serrated Jaws"

"Deities Of Deathlike Sleep"

"Vortex Of Blood"

"Funeral Reversal"

"True Necrogeny"

"Stabbed With Frozen Blood"

"Necrosanctum"