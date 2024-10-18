GRAND MAGUS Debut "Sunraven" Music Video; New Album Out Now

Grand Magus have today released their 10th studio album, Sunraven, via Nuclear Blast Records.

Sunraven is a concept album dealing with the legendary poem Beowulf, an ancient tale of epic proportions about heroes and monsters, honor and bravery, victory and defeat. In short, themes that have always played an important role in the lyrical concept of Grand Magus.

Sunraven takes the band’s music to a new level of cinematic boldness and heroic abandon, with numerous new anthems that the faithful are destined to embrace with enthusiasm. Still flying the flag for purity of intent in a cynical world, Grand Magus are weather-beaten veterans on the hard road to heavy metal glory. Dragons beware. Judgement is coming.

Coinciding with the release of the album, Grand Magus have released a music video for its powerful title track, "Sunraven", which can be watched below.

Sunraven is available in the following formats:

- Jewelcase CD

- Gatefold LP (Solid Gold)

- Gatefold LP (Orange & Yellow Sunburst)

- Digital Album

Order/save the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Skybound"

"The Wheel Of Pain"

"Sunraven"

"Winter Storms"

"The Black Lake"

"Hour Of The Wolf"

"Grendel"

"To Heorot"

"The End Belongs To You"

"Sunraven" video:

"The Wheel Of Pain" lyric video:

"Skybound" video:

Not every band can be 100 percent authentic and true. Not every band has the necessary cojones to summon the spirit of heavy metal. But Grand Magus are not every band. A trio of windswept warriors, driven by a belief in the power of this ageless music that so many of us consider a real-world lifeline, they return in 2024 with glad tidings of heroism and valor.

Over the course of 25 years, the Swedish trio have established themselves as stoic standard bearers for heavy metal in its purest, most triumphant form. From their early years as honorary combatants in the doom scene, Grand Magus have grown in confidence and stature with every passing year. Initially signed to legendary UK imprint Rise Above Records, they released acclaimed albums like 2003’s Monument and 2005’s fiery breakthrough opus Wolf’s Return and garnered effusive plaudits for live shows that always resounded with the thump of metal’s beating heart.

Later signed to first Roadrunner and then Nuclear Blast Records, Grand Magus have marched on through the decades with their now trademark sign a continual benchmark for red-blooded heaviness. Bulging with fresh anthems, albums like Triumph & Power (2014) and Sword Songs (2016) took the band to new heights, as their status as a thunderous, rabble-rousing live band continued to grow. In 2019, the ninth studio album Wolf God put the seal on a second decade of active service, and Grand Magus set off on tour as 2020 dawned; only to be confronted with a worldwide Covid shutdown that might have even spelled the end for Stockholm’s finest.

When work finally began on the tenth Grand Magus album, JB made tentative steps towards something bigger and better than past achievements. With a final deadline waiting at the end of 2023, he began to piece together some ideas in January, slowly forming the backbone of what would become the new Grand Magus album, Sunraven. After reconvening with bassist Fox and drummer Ludwig Witt in Halmstad, Sweden, the new songs swiftly came to life.

Not just the tenth Grand Magus full-length, but their first bona fide concept album, Sunraven is a full-bore return to the heavy metal might of Wolf God and Sword Songs, but with an underlying story that adds greater depth to the Swedes’ earthy bombast. Made manifest via a gritty but grandiose production courtesy of the band and co-producer Staffan Karlsson, Sunraven was inspired by the revered Old English epic poem of Beowulf. In true heavy metal style, these nine new songs dive deep into heroic fantasy, but with the same real-world resonances that are scorched into the genre’s calloused skin.

Live dates below:

November

22-23 - Weißenhäuser Strand, Germany - Metal Hammer Paradise

February (with Opeth)

9 - Helsinki, Finland - Ice Hall

11 - Stockholm, Sweden - Cirkus

12 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene

14 - Copenhagen, Denmark - DR Koncerthuset

15 - Hamburg, Germany - Docks

17 - Cologne, Germany - Palladium

18 - Berlin, Germany - Tempodrom

19 - Munich, Germany - Muffathalle

21 - Paris, France - L'Olympia

22 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

23 - Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique

(Photo - Johan Baath)