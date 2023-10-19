GRAVE DIGGER Present New Guitarist TOBIAS "TOBI" KERSTING

Today, German heavy metal institution, Grave Digger, are extremely pleased to welcome Tobias “Tobi” Kersting (Steelhammer, ex-Orden Ogan) as their new 6-string wizard.

Tobi is a great talented and proven heavy metal riffing monster and the band is really happy about this musical enrichment. With excitement and enthusiasm awaiting what lies ahead.. a new Grave Digger era has begun!

Tobi's live baptism of fire with Grave Digger will take place on October 28 in Düsseldorf, Germany at the sold out 40th anniversary show of Metal Queen, Doro.

Grave Digger are:

Chris Boltendahl (Vocals)

Tobias Kersting (Guitar)

Jens Becker (Bass)

Marcus Kniep (Drums)