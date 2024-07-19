Greece’s HEAVENBLACK Release “My Destiny” Lyric Video

Greek modern heavy metallers Heavenblack have announce the release of the lyric video “The Dominant”, which is their third single taken from the upcoming album Blindfolded.

The song is about the hero of the concept album and the band's lead singer, Marios Kouroupis, comments: “The Dominant is the hero of the story that takes place on the album. He has what it takes to make his dreams come true, which is none other than to conquer the world and remake it according to them!”

The band previously released the video clip “My Insane” and the audio single “Orphan”. Blindfolded is set for release on Friday, August 9 via Sleaszy Rider Records.

"Orphan":

“My Insane”:

Heavenblack is:

Marios Kouroupis – Vocals

Ioannis Patakakis – Guitars

Dimitris Varvarigos – Guitars, Vocals

Mantalena Krikelli – Drums

Giannis Verios – Bass