GROUNDBREAKER Feat. FM's STEVE OVERLAND Streaming New Song "Soul To Soul"; Audio

Frontiers Music Srl recently announced the release of the sophomore album from Groundbreaker, Soul To Soul, on November 12. Today, the melodic rock project centered around the vocal talents of Steve Overland (FM) have released the title track. Listen below, and pre-order/save Soul To Soul here.

Groundbreaker's new album, Soul To Soul, is once again centered around the fantastic vocal talents of Steve Overland (FM) with stunning production by Alessandro Del Vecchio. While the self-titled debut was a collaboration with Robert Sall (Work of Art, W.E.T), on the songwriting side, joining Steve and Alessandro this time are Stefano Lionetti (Lionville), Pete Alpenborg (Arctic Rain), Jan Akesson (Infinite & Divine), and Kristian Fyhr (Seventh Crystal). The resulting album is simply everything that a melodic rock fan could hope and dream for. Expect nothing less than soaring hooklines, magnificent melodies, and amazing instrumental performances. Mixing the best of the European melodic rock traditions, Soul To Soul is easily one of the melodic rock highlights of the year.

The lineup on the new album includes Sven Larsson (ex-Street Talk) on guitars, Nalley Pahlsson (ex- Vindictiv, Therion) on bass, Herman Furin (Work of Art) on drums, and Alessandro Del Vecchio on keyboards. Steve Overland plays lead guitar on the track “Wild World” too.

Groundbreaker started with a conversation between Frontiers President Serafino Perugino and Overland. Perugino was eager to start a top notch collaboration with well-respected musicians from the European melodic rock scene and highlight Overland's absolutely stunning vocal talents. Robert Sall of Work of Art was brought into the picture to craft the songs and to be paired with Alessandro Del Vecchio’s production. Overland immediately loved the material that was submitted to him and consequently, they started to work on finishing the songs. The band's debut album was greeted warmly by the melodic rock community and now, those same fans can prepare themselves for another delightful entry into the melodic rock realm.

Tracklisting:

"Standing On The Edge Of A Broken Dream"

"Soul To Soul"

"Captain Of Our Love"

"Evermore"

"Wild World"

"Carrie"

"Fighting For Love"

"It Don't Get Better Than This"

"There's No Tomorrow"

"When Lightning Strikes"

"Til The End Of Time"

"Leap Of Faith"

"Soul To Soul":

"Standing On The Edge Of A Broken Dream" video:

Lineup:

Steve Overland - vocals, lead guitar on Wild World

Sven Larsson - guitars

Nalle Pahlsson - bass

Herman Furin - drums

Alessandro Del Vecchio - keyboards