Guitar Legend AL DI MEOLA Suffers Heart Attack On Stage In Bucharest - "I'm Receiving The Best Care Possible"

It has been reported that guitar legend Al Di Meola suffered a heart attack his show in Bucharest, Romania on September 27th.

Digi24 reported that Di Meola, age 69, was rushed to the Bagdasr-Arseni Hospital around midnight local time, where four stents were placed in his heart. He is said to be in stable condition.

Dragos Cristescu, a photographer who attended the concert, told The Associated Press that he saw Di Meola clasp his chest during the performance and that the guitarist struggled to walk off stage. The other two members of Di Meola’s trio continued to play for several minutes until they announced the show would be cut short.

Di Meola has since issued the following statement via social media:

"Dear Fans and Friends,

I wanted to take a moment to express my deepest gratitude for the incredible outpouring of love and support that I've received during the last 24 hours.

Unfortunately, I'm facing a medical situation that requires some time off from performing and touring. I want to assure you that I'm receiving the best care possible, and I'm fully committed to making a complete recovery.

Music has always been a source of healing and strength for me, and I can't wait to be back on stage, sharing my music with all of you. The energy and connection I feel when I perform are truly special, and I always felt that I can say things throughout the years with my music more than words can express.

I'm planning to return in 2024, and I'm already looking forward to making music together once again. Your unwavering support means the world to me, and it's a driving force in my journey towards recovery.

Please stay tuned for updates, and I promise to keep you posted on my progress. In the meantime, keep the music alive, and I'll see you all soon."

Di Meola's team has issued the following statement regarding the cancellation of shows for the rest of 2023:

"Dear Valued Fans and Ticket Holders,

We regret to inform you that Al Di Meola has encountered an unforeseen medical emergency that requires him to postpone all scheduled shows for the year 2023. Al Di Meola is currently receiving the necessary medical attention, and will make a full recovery.

Al Di Meola, along with his team, deeply appreciates the support and understanding of his fans during this challenging time. He is eager to return to the stage and share his music with you all once again. Therefore, we are excited to announce that Al Di Meola is planning to reschedule these shows and looks forward to being back in action in 2024.

For all ticket holders, please hold on to your tickets. We will keep you posted with updates regarding rescheduled dates and further details. Your existing tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled shows, and you will be among the first to know when the new dates are confirmed.

We thank you for your understanding and continued support. Al Di Meola and his team are committed to delivering outstanding performances in the near future. Please stay tuned for updates on his recovery and the rescheduled tour dates."

Wishing Al Di Meola a swift and full recovery."