Guitar Virtuoso NILI BROSH Featured On New Intro Theme For Rebooted X-Men '97 Animated Series

If you're a comic book nerd, you're likely aware of the relaunched X-Men '97 Animated Series on Disney+. The iconic intro theme - created by composer Ron Wasserman - has been updates and features guitar virtuoso Nili Brosh. She checked in via Instagram to reveal the news:

"I’ve been waiting a long time for today…when I finally get to share with you that I played the classic X-Men theme for @xmen97marvel, now streaming on @disneyplus! I can’t thank @thenewtonbroth3rs enough, for such an unbelievably gorgeous score and for having me!

The idea that I am now somehow part of the legacy of the Saturday Morning Cartoons is beyond me, and even crazier to me to now have credits with Haim Saban and Shuki Levy. I mean, what??? I’m at a loss for words today. So so grateful!”

Photo by Tim Salaz