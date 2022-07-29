Guitarist ANDY WOOD To Hold Third Annual Woodshed Guitar Experience In August

In an effort to create the most unique music instruction and vacation experience around, guitar phenom Andy Wood is back for the third year of his Woodshed Guitar Experience. The Woodshed Guitar Experience will take place at Lake Francis in Crossville, Tennessee from August 25th – August 28th. The four-day, three-night all-inclusive experience gives players the luxury of time, space, and access to world-class guitarists who are there to help them make breakthroughs in craft and creativity. Joining the already impressive lineup of instructors and performers is Tosin Abasi from Animals As Leaders and country-guitar icon Guthrie Trapp. Learn more at woodshedguitarexperience.com.

“The Woodshed Guitar Experience is a real passion project for me and one of my favorite things I get to do as a guitar player,” explains Andy Wood. “Getting together with some of the best players in the business to teach a group of dedicated attendees of all skill levels brings me more joy than I ever thought imaginable. I am so excited to get together with everyone this year for what I am sure will be the best camp yet.”

Now in its third year, the Woodshed Guitar Experience is organized by guitarist Andy Wood, who has toured professionally with Rascal Flatts, LoCash, Scott Stapp and others and just recently announced as part of the 2023 Shiprocked cruise. During the day, attendees enjoy small-group lessons, gear talks, jam sessions, and more. Players can bring their own gear or try out demo units from sponsors like Suhr, PRS Guitars, REVV Amplification, Wampler Pedals, and Open Chord Music, including some items that can be hard to find in local music stores. Guests are also treated to three nights of full-length concerts by the artists, showcasing world-class talent with top-tier production values in intimate venues.

The 2022 event features an international line-up. This year’s featured artists include Brent Mason, Mark Lettieri, Greg Koch, Nick Johnston, Martin Miller, and Tom Quayle. House band members Jim Riley, Daniel Kimbro, and Eli Bishop will also lead sessions. Attendance is limited to 125 people to ensure a VIP experience, and schedules are balanced so everyone can spend timewith all the instructors. The result is a unique opportunity to learn from and jam with world- class players.

Experience options begin at $2,799 and include housing, all activities, meals, and an open bar, plus shuttle service for attendees in off-site accommodations. The camp stresses an all-inclusive philosophy, welcoming everyone from beginners and enthusiasts to veteran performers. Couples’ add-ons are available, and accommodations are made for special dietary requirements.

(Photo – Todd Etheridge)