Guitarist CARLOS CAVAZO Weighs In On QUIET RIOT's Resurrection In 2010 With A New Vocalist - "It Just Didn't Make Sense To Me" (Video)

Guitarist Carlos Cavazo is best known for his time with Quiet Riot during the band's commercial peak, having been with them from 1982 until 2001. He also worked with former Judas Priest frontman Tim "Ripper" Owens for the Play My Game album (2009) and did two stints with Ratt, from 2008 – 2014 and again from 2016 – 2018. He appears on Ratt's 2010 album, Infestation.

Cavazo guested on Waste Some Time with Jason Green and discussed his time with Quiet Riot and Ratt, and also weighed in on late drummer Frankie Banali resurrecting Quiet Riot in 2010 following the death of vocalist Kevin Dubrow in 2007.

Cavazo: "I couldn't see doing it without him, myself. His vocal was so identifiable with the Quiet Riot sound, to have somebody else singing, it just didn't make sense to me. I would only do it with the original band."

