Guitarist CHRIS CAFFERY Looks Back On Recording "Smoke On The Water" Cover With METALIUM, Reveals Tribute Song To Late Bassist / Founder LARS RATZ Is In The Works

Guitarist Chris Caffery (Savatage, Trans-Siberian Orchestra) took to social media over the weekend with the following message:

"Flashing back this Friday to a cold winter in Hamburg in 1999 when I was co-producing and recording the very first Metalium record. I can’t remember exactly how this version of the song came up one day in a conversation. I know the late Lars Ratz was talking about maybe recording a cover. I had mentioned this song and had this arrangement in mind. I think I said something like no one had recorded 'Smoke On The Water' yet, and it’s probably the song more guitarist have covered it played than any rock song in history. I remember recording this track with Mike Terrana. His emotions were are intense when he does drum tracks. It only took him a couple of takes, but I think he wanted it on the first one and we just missed that. Something flew in the air from the drums I can’t remember what! I had the idea for the little change and metal ride out at the end just as me and Mike were jamming in the recording room.

I tried to keep this solo as close as possible to some version I had from Blackmore. I was also doing all of my guitars in this record with my early 1970’s black Fender Strat. So it was able to get that tone naturally!

One fun fact is I wasn’t there when this was mixed and edited. Lars edited in those little stops in the verses in the music. I hadn’t heard the final mix until I had an actual copy of the CD. I don’t think I loved that change when I first heard it, but obviously it was too late to change them. The original recording was just a bit more straight forward through the verses. Probably just a matter of my taste and since it was my original arrangement. I think I remember telling him he made it sound like a dance tune with those stops!

It’s still so sad that was had to receive the news about the passing of Lars. We were in the middle of discussing and writing for a reunion of the band. As we speak the band and I have written and been recording a tribute song to Lars. It’s a very traditional Metalium sounding song that I feel all metal fans will really enjoy when they hear it!

I speak to Henning and Matthias almost every day as we work on this and I think this process is helping everyone heal with the loss of our friend and bandmate."

On the morning of April 18th, former Metalium bassist / founder Lars Ratz died in an ultralight crash in Mallorca, Spain. A report from We Publish News says his ultralight came down in the town of Vilafranca near the El Cruce restaurant. Ratz sustained multiple injuries and reportedly died at the scene. The Civil Guard is investigating the cause of the accident.

Metalium was launched by Ratz in 1999 and disbanded in 2011. They recorded eight studio albums in that time. Former band members include guitarist Chris Caffery (Savatage, Trans-Siberian Orchestra), vocalist Henning Basse (Brainstorm, Sons Of Seasons), guitarist Jack Frost (Seven Witches), drummer Mike Terrana (Tarja, Rage, Yngwie Malmsteen) and drummer Michael Ehré (Gamma Ray, The Unity).

Caffery posted the following tribute to Ratz on social media:

"One of the many discussions I have had during the past year involved reunions and new records from bands I haven’t recorded with in years. You all know the obvious by the posts that have been floating around. One of the others was conversations I had with Henning and Lars Ratz about the possibility of a new Metalium record and festival tour. I had actually began writing songs with this reunion in mind. I am shocked and saddened to have just received the very sad news that Lars Ratz has died today in a small plane crash.

That first Metalium record was a very huge part of my musical and personal past. Although the situation wasn’t always perfect Lars believed in me and was so proud that he had me there to be a part of that first albums creation and the very first shows. Millennium Metal was a classic record top to bottom.

Lars loved risks. He kinda lived very heavy metal in many ways. He loved being a pilot. He can now take some of my friends in heaven on some of his flights. Fly with the angels my friend.

This song was always one of my favorites from this record..."