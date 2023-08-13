Guitarist SAMMY BOLLER Returns With New Single / Video “Midnight Garden”

Detroit shred guitar virtuoso Sammy Boller is releasing his first piece of new music in over a year with his newest single “Midnight Garden”. The new track - produced by Nick Sampson - comes from the instrumental maestro’s sophomore album anticipated to be released in 2024. “Midnight Garden” is a musical showcase of Sammy Boller’s talent on guitar that has won him a legion of fans across the United States.

The song is a melodic addition to Sammy’s catalog and picks up where last year’s single “Spellbound” (also from the upcoming 2024 sophomore album) left off. The new song is also available via all digital streaming services and can be found here. Sammy has filmed a performance music video for “Midnight Garden” that offers the viewer a glimpse at Boller’s unique playing style.

In 2020, Sammy Boller released his solo debut, Kingdom Of The Sun - a stunning prog-tinged instrumental love letter to the guitar – to critical acclaim. Music videos for the lead tracks “Kingdom Of The Sun” and “Cloak Of Light” give an up close and personal look at Sammy’s graceful style, and the playthrough video for “The Empress” gives an intimate perspective of Sammy’s personal technique. Check out the entirety of Kingdom Of The Sun at this location. The singles “Path Of The Heart” and “Ritual Lights” - that were released after the debut album - showcased the development and songwriting as an instrumentalist that Sammy acquired from performing live across the country.

“Midnight Garden” is being released as Sammy is currently out on a North American tour opening for Greg Howe. The tour runs through August 26th where it wraps up in Chicago, IL. Remaining stops of the tour include Nashville, TN, two nights in New York, NY, and Toronto, ON to name a few. Tickets for all shows are currently on-sale and more information can be found at SammyBoller.com.

Catch Sammy Boller live at the following venues:

August

13 – Nashville, TN – City Winery Nashville

14 – Asheville, NC – The Grey Eagle

16 – Vienna, VA – Jammin Java

17 – Ardmore, PA – Ardmore Music Hall

18 – New York, NY - Iridium

19 – New York, NY - Iridium

22 – Rochester, NY – Lovin’ Cup

23 – Nepean, ON – Brass Monkey

24 – Toronto, ON – The Rockpile

25 – Westland, MI – The Token Lounge

26 – Chicago, IL – Reggie’s Music Joint