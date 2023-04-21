Guitarist STEVE ROTHERY Explains MARILLION's History With IRON MAIDEN Manager ROD SMALLWOOD - "He's One Of A Kind"; Video

Canada's The Metal Voice recently spoke to original Marillion guitarist, Steve Rothery.

In the chat. Rothery talks about the upcoming Marillion weekends; the legacy of the band; their latest album; the band's connection with Iron Maiden's manager, Rod Smallwood, and the bands appeal to metalheads in the early years.

In regards to Marillion's connection to Iron Maiden manager Rod Smallwood in the early years, Rothery reveals, "Rod was brought in by John Arnison (Marillion management) as a consultant manager in the 80's when we're trying to break America. I've known him since those days. There was a period after we left John Arnison and Hit And Run Management where Sanctuary managed us for a year or two. He's (Rod Smallwood) one of a kind. "

Rothery was then asked if the band was purposely marketed by Rod Smallwood at the time to appeal to Metalheads: "No, that just came about quite naturally. The logo was so distinctive on the first records. You know you'd see people with denim jackets or the leather jackets with the logo written or or painted on. I think there's a very strong identity and it's that wanting your own thing, wanting your own new band for your generation. We had tracks like 'Kayleigh' and 'Lavender' in the top of the Heavy Metal charts which obviously was about as far from heavy metal as you could get. But it was rock fans really I would say more than heavy metal fans. Just people who like to hear guitars, who like music with a bit of attitude, and I think there was quite a crossover, especially in the Fish years with that kind of audience."