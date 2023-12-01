GUNS N' ROSES' DUFF McKAGAN Discusses His Music Gear Evolution, From Early Days To Today; Video

On the heels of the release of his latest solo record, Lighthouse, Duff McKagan - the bassist of the legendary rock band Guns N' Roses and artist behind numerous solo albums - sat down with Reverb to discuss the music gear he's used throughout his career.

Says Reverb: "In coordination with this, we're giving away a Fender Artist Series Duff McKagan Signature Precision Bass and a vinyl copy of Lighthouse to one lucky winner. Sign up for your chance to win on Reverb."

Duff McKagan is a great American songwriter. His extraordinary 40-year musical journey has taken him from tiny punk clubs to sold-out world stadium tours. Along the way he’s become a founding member of Guns N’ Roses and Velvet Revolver and has most recently collaborated with legends including Ozzy Osbourne and Iggy Pop, and has produced a versatile catalogue of solo material.

McKagan’s new album, Lighthouse, is a homespun, heartfelt celebration of life in the round. It’s the first full selection from a session of more than 60 songs McKagan recorded at his studio in Seattle between 2019 and 2022. By turns personal and philosophical, intimate and anthemic, the album captures the essence of McKagan’s four decades at the beating heart of American music.

Tracklisting:

"Lighthouse"

"Longfeather"

"Holy Water"

"I Saw God On 10th St"

"Fallen"

"Forgiveness"

"Just Another Shakedown"

"Fallen Ones"

"Hope" (Feat. Slash)

"I Just Don’t Know" (Feat. Jerry Cantrell)

"Lighthouse" (Reprise) (Feat. Iggy Pop)

"I Just Don't Know" video:

"Longfeather" video:

"Hope" visualizer:

"I Saw God On 10th St." visualizer:

"Lighthouse" visualizer:

"Fallen Ones" visualizer:

Seattle! Get ready for a mind-blowing night with Duff McKagan to celebrate his recently released solo album Lighthouse, with Easy Street Records, located at 4559 California Ave SW.

Join Duff on December 8 at 7 PM for an intimate and powerful live performance. Here's the catch: snag a copy of Duff's latest album Lighthouse, only at EasyStreetOnline, to secure your entry into this exclusive event. Select "In-store pick up" at checkout [*orders WON'T be shipped out], receive a wristband with your purchase, it will serve as entry to the event!

1 album = 1 entry. 2 albums = 2 entries.

Each album purchase includes a rad poster, featuring Duff himself, shot by the iconic Charles Peterson, who's also going to be hanging out, signing copies of Lighthouse with Duff. So stick around after the show for a chance to meet Duff and get your album signed.