GUNS N' ROSES' DUFF MCKAGAN To BOB DYLAN - "Thank You Very Much For Your Kind Words, Here’s My Record. And If You Ever Want To Write A Song Together..."

In a new interview with Classic Rock, Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan talks about his new solo album, Lighthouse, a great lost Slash guitar solo, and Bob Dylan’s unexpected papal blessing. Read an excerpt below.

Classic Rock: In an interview last year, Bob Dylan said the song "Chip Away" on your previous album, Tenderness, had “a profound meaning” to him. What did you think when you heard that?

Duff McKagan: "I started getting texts from friends. Axl went: 'Hey dude, have you seen this?' I was a little stunned because… [shakes head] Bob Dylan?! I don’t know him, so for me to be recognized by him as a songwriter was great. I’m still a little blown away."

Classic Rock: You should have asked him to appear on the new album.

McKagan: "I sent him a deluxe version of Tenderness, and I sent a handwritten card saying: 'Thank you very much for your kind words, here’s my record. And if you ever want to write a song together…'"

Duff McKagan is a great American songwriter. His extraordinary 40-year musical journey has taken him from tiny punk clubs to sold-out world stadium tours. Along the way he’s become a founding member of Guns N’ Roses and Velvet Revolver and has most recently collaborated with legends including Ozzy Osbourne and Iggy Pop, and has produced a versatile catalogue of solo material.

McKagan’s new album, Lighthouse, is a homespun, heartfelt celebration of life in the round. It’s the first full selection from a session of more than 60 songs McKagan recorded at his studio in Seattle between 2019 and 2022. By turns personal and philosophical, intimate and anthemic, the album captures the essence of McKagan’s four decades at the beating heart of American music.

Tracklisting:

"Lighthouse"

"Longfeather"

"Holy Water"

"I Saw God On 10th St"

"Fallen"

"Forgiveness"

"Just Another Shakedown"

"Fallen Ones"

"Hope" (Feat. Slash)

"I Just Don’t Know" (Feat. Jerry Cantrell)

"Lighthouse" (Reprise) (Feat. Iggy Pop)

