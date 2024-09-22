GUNS N' ROSES Meets BEE GEES Meets LEO SAYER In "You Make Me Feel Like Stayin' A Rocket Queen" Mashup (Video)

Mashup master Bill McClintock has returned with a new mashup featuring Guns N' Roses' "Rocket Queen", Bee Gees' "Stayin' Alive", and Leo Sayer's "You Make Me Feel Like Dancing". Check it out below.

Go to McClintock's Patreon page here.

Music used in this mashup:

Guns N' Roses - "Rocket Queen"

Bee Gees - "Stayin' Alive"

Leo Sayer - "You Make Me Feel Like Dancing"

White Zombie - "Thunder Kiss '65"

Jimi Hendrix - "Crosstown Traffic"

Boston - "Foreplay / Long Time"

Billy Joel concluded his decade-long residency at New York City's legendary Madison Square Garden on July 25, and during the concert he was joined on stage by Guns N' Roses frontman, Axl Rose.

Axl joined Billy mid-show to perform Guns N' Roses' "Live And Let Die" (originally by Paul McCartney and Wings), and AC/DC's "Highway To Hell". He returned for the final song of the night, Joel's "You May Be Right".

Video can be viewed below: