GUNS N' ROSES - New Single "Perhaps" Officially Released; Audio

Guns N' Roses' new single, "Perhaps", has been released to US radio stations, including Audacy, who will streaming the track all day today, August 17, on your favorite Audacy Rock stations. Hear the track in part below.

"Perhaps" was accidentally leaked last weekend via digital TouchTunes jukeboxes found in bars. It turns out the GN'R catalogues found on the jukeboxes now include the song along with the official single artwork. The single is / will be released through the band's longtime label, Geffen Records.

Guns N' Roses brought their ongoing World Tour to Park HaYarkon in Tel Aviv, Israel on June 5. During the soundcheck for the show, the band played through "Perhaps", one of the tracks from the sessions for their Chinese Democracy album, issued in 2008.

Fans waiting outside the venue captured the band sound checking "Perhaps", and you can listen to the clips below.

Guns N’ Roses' 2023 Global Tour Dates are listed below:

North America:

August

18 - Pittsburgh, PA - PNC Park with The Pretenders

21 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park with The Pretenders

24 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field with The Pretenders

26 - Nashville, TN - GEODIS Park with Carrie Underwood

29 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center with Dirty Honey

September

1 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center with Dirty Honey

3 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre with The Pretenders

6 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena with Dirty Honey

9 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium with The Pretenders

12 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena with The Warning

15 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live with The Warning*

17 - Atlanta, GA - Midtown Music Festival*

20 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum with Dirty Honey

23 - Kansas City, MO - Kauffman Stadium with Alice in Chains

26 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome with Alice in Chains

28 - Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park with Alice in Chains

October

1 - San Diego, CA - Snapdragon Stadium with Alice in Chains

6 - Indio, CA - Power Trip Festival*

8 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival*

11 - Phoenix, AZ - Chase Field with Alice in Chains

14 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena (support act TBD)

16 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place with Alice in Chains

* Not A Live Nation Date

(Photo - Katarina Benzova)