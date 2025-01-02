GUNS N' ROSES - "Perhaps" Single Returns To Official Physical Singles Chart In The UK

According to a report by Forbes.com, the Guns N' Roses single "Perhaps", released in August 2023, has returned to the UK charts. It is back on the Official Physical Singles chart, which measures the bestselling tracks in the UK on any physical format, such as CD, cassette, or vinyl. This week, the tune blasts onto the ranking at #71.

Impressively, Guns N’ Roses fans have pushed "Perhaps" back to the physical-only roster in three different years. After debuting in 2023, it ended up racking up three more frames somewhere on the sales list throughout 2024. The current chart is dated January 2, 2025, so it now adds this coming year to its run.

Read the complete report via Forbes here.

Metro.co.uk recently reported that Guns N' Roses are struggling to sell tickets for their UK tour after headlining Glastonbury festival's Pyramid Stage in June 2023.

According to the report, the new tour marks the first time since 2022 that the group is playing a non-festival gig in England — their We’re F’N’ Back! Tour saw two nights in Tottenham.

Guns N’ Roses’ trend of only playing a handful of UK gigs continues as, despite the 24 dates on their European leg next year, only Birmingham and London have gigs.

Almost every section still has seats available, including both stadiums’ premium Gold Circle VIP areas and hospitality options for Birmingham.

Tickets went on sale on December 13, however, two weeks later there are still hundreds of seats left in both Wembley and Villa Park.

The new tour lands in the UK on Monday, June 23 for a gig at Birmingham’s Villa Park stadium; which has a capacity of 42,000. On Thursday, June 26, the band will head to Wembley Stadium in London (capacity 90,000) for one night only.

Some fans on X said they were put off purchasing by the cost of tickets, with so many stadium gigs recently music lovers have less money to spend.

Read the full report at Metro.co.uk.

Kicking off on May 23, Guns N' Roses' 24 date tour will see the LA legends perform in Saudi Arabia, Georgia, Lithuania and Luxembourg for the first time. The 2025 dates also see the powerhouse rock band return to familiar stages in Bulgaria, Serbia, Turkey, Portugal, Spain, Italy, Czech Republic, Germany, UK, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland , Poland, Hungary and Austria.

Tour dates:

May

23 - Kingdom Arena - Riyadh, SA

27 - Etihad Arena - Abu Dhabi, UAE

30 - Shekvetili Park 0 Shekvetili, GE (with Rival Sons)

June

2 - Tüpraş Stadyumu - Istanbul, TR (with Rival Sons)

6 - Estádio Cidade de Coimbra - Coimbra, PT (with Rival Sons)

9 - Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys - Barcelona, ES (with Rival Sons)

12 - Firenze Rocks - Florence, IT (with Rival Sons)

15 - Rock For People - Hradec Kralove, CZ (with Rival Sons)

18 - Merkur Spiel-Arena - Dusseldorf, DE (with Rival Sons)

20 - Allianz Arena - Munich, DE (with Rival Sons)

23 - Villa Park - Birmingham, UK (with Rival Sons)

26 - Wembley Stadium - London, UK (with Rival Sons)

29 - Eskelunden - Aaehus, DK (with Public Enemy)

July

2 - Granåsen Ski Centre - Trondheim, NO (with Public Enemy)

4 - Strawberry Arena - Stockholm, SE (with Public Enemy)

7 - Ratina Stadium - Tampere, FI (with Public Enemy)

10 - Darius and Girėnas Stadium - Kaunus, LT (with Public Enemy)

12 - PGE Narodowy - Warsaw, PL (with Public Enemy)

15 - Ferenc Puskás Stadium - Budapest, HU (with Public Enemy)

18 - Ušće Park - Belgrade, RS (with Public Enemy)

21 - Vasil Levski Stadium - Sofia, BG (with Public Enemy)

24 - Ernst Happel Stadium - Vienna, AT (with Sex Pistols)

28 - Luxembourg Open Air - Luxembourg City, LU (with Sex Pistols)

31 - Wacken Open Air - Wacken, DE

Photo credit: Guns N' Roses