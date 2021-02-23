GUNS N' ROSES Singer AXL ROSE Makes Cameo Appearance In Upcoming Episode Of "Scooby-Doo And Guess Who?"; Preview Video

Guns N' Roses singer, Axl Rose, makes a cameo appearance as an animated version of himself on a new episode of Scooby-Doo And Guess Who?

Rolling Stone reports: When Fred, Velma, Daphne, Shaggy, and Scooby take a road trip down historic Route 66, they encounter a mysterious group of mud men who steal the Mystery Machine. While stranded in the desert, they check out an abandoned diner “to see if they have Wi-Fi inside” - Daphne’s priorities - where they discover Axl, who turns out to already be buddies with Shaggy and Scooby. As the gang dives deeper into the case, each member begins to disappear, and it’s eventually up to Shaggy, Scooby, and Axl to find their friends and solve the mystery.

The episode airs Thursday, February 25 at 6 PM, PT/9 PM, ET on Boomerang, and will subsequently be available to stream on Boomerang OTT.

Check out a preview video at RollingStone.com or via the YouTube clip below.