GUS G. Says Being In OZZY OSBOURNE’s Band Made Him A “Better Professional”

Guitarist Gus. G was interviewed by Romania’s RockFM and was asked about his time with Ozzy Osbourne and being in his band. Gus. G performed on Osbourne’s 2010 album Scream.

"It was a big step up and a big challenge to go from one level to another as a performer, as a guitar player. I came from a background of having my own bands and kind of like always feeling secure in that, but getting a gig like that, for me, was a big challenge, obviously, and intimidating. So I had to step up my game very quickly. I had to dissect my own playing style and figure out what it is and try to improve it.

“It made me a better professional, so to say, better performer. I just one-upped everything that comes together with being not only a musician, but as an entertainer and performer. So it definitely, that gig helped me to bring out the stage persona a bit more to the front because that stuff only exists on stage, in my opinion, not off stage. So it made me work hard on that and develop that. It was a great opportunity."

Firewind mastermind, Gus G., stopped by the Guitar World studio recently to show them some of his favourite riffs that have inspired him. Watch the video below:

Firewind will be special guests on Sonata Arctica's European headline tour in September/October. Warming up the crowds will be Tungsten and Serious Black. Final Strike will appear on the tour's opening night.

Dates:

September

11 - Norrtälje (Opalen), Sweden - Rimbo Kulturscen (with Final Strike only)

12 - Östersund, Sweden - Gamla Teatern*

13 - Trondheim, Norway - Tapperiet*

14 - Örnsköldsvik, Sweden - Nöjesbolaget*

16 - Oslo, Norway - Vulkan Arena*

17 - Karlstad, Sweden - Nöjesfabriken*

18 - Huskvarna, Sweden - Folkets Park*

20 - Roskilde, Denmark - Gimle*

21 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theater

22 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

24 - Utrecht, Netherlands - TivoliVredenburg (Pandora)

25 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013

26 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix

27 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal

28 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Konzertfabrik Z7

29 - Munich, Germany - Backstage (Werk)

October

1 - Paris, France - La Machine du Moulin Rouge

2 - Villeurbanne, France - La Rayonne

3 - Barcelona, Spain - Sala Razzmatazz 2

4 - Madrid, Spain - WiZink Center (La Sala)

5 - Pamplona, Spain - Sala Totem

7 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz

8 - Padova, Italy - Hall

9 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

10 - TBA

11 - Warsaw, Poland - Klub Proxima

12 - Poznań, Poland - Tama