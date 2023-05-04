GWAR And Devils Backbone Join Forces To Unleash New Canned Rum Cocktail

Raise your horns and toast the latest collaboration between two legendary Virginia originals, Devils Backbone and GWAR! The award-winning brewery and shock rock band have teamed up to bring the world a kick-ass canned cocktail, the GWAR Smash. Based on a drink originally served at the notorious GWARBar in Richmond, VA, it is the first rum-based canned cocktail in Devils Backbone’s bestselling Smash lineup.

Devils Backbone GWAR Smash Arctic Cocktail is available at major retailers and specialty bottle shops throughout VA, MD, DC and DE, starting this May. You can also order the drink directly to your doorstep with online ordering via Barcart in locations where available.

GWAR band member BälSäc says, “On my travels across the globe, my heart often pines for my adopted sub-tropical island home of Antarctica. Fortunately, Devils Backbone has colluded with the Booze Masters at the GWARbar to create the GWAR Smash - an intensely refreshing and consummately crushable beverage that is as at home at a frigid Arctic beach party as it is at the bar of the most debaucherous old beachcomber. Fruity and proud, Smash will smash your thirst!”

This isn’t the first time these iconic Virginia based brands have teamed up to create an Elixir fit to fuel intergalactic conquest. Last year, the band teamed up with Devils Backbone to release a limited edition "Blood Geyser" Blood Orange IPA at a special event at D.C.'s iconic 9:30 Club. Whether you're a die-hard GWAR fan or someone who appreciates bold, innovative flavors, Devils Backbone GWAR Smash Arctic Cocktail is a drink you won't want to miss.

So, raise a can and cheers to this exciting new collaboration between two Virginia-born brands that know how to rock!

Order Devils Backbone GWAR Smash Arctic Cocktail here.

(Photo - Jeremy Saffer)