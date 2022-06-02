GWAR And Devils Backbone To Release “Blood Geyser” Blood Orange IPA; GWAR-B-Q Pre-Show Party And Beer Release Event Confirmed

For all of you thirsty fans, GWAR has heard your call and have now partnered up with Devils Backbone to create a true intergalactic elixir of the gods. Behold, Blood Geyser, an intergalactic Blood Orange IPA from GWAR and Devils Backbone. Designed to save the planet from being sucked dry by Bohabs, this delicious swill is brewed to the specific gravity of blood, using hops, blood orange and pure “Berserker Rage.”

Singer Blóthar says, “This is a delicious and heady brew! Grab a tankard of this fine and fruity ale, get loose and kick up your feet and watch the world die, GWAR style!”

GWAR are out now on “The Black Death Rager World Tour'', which hits Washington, DC on Friday, June 10 at the 9:30 Club. Before the show, GWAR will host a limited number of humans at what will be a uniquely infamous GWAR-B-Q event. Food will include Pulled Pork, Smoked Chicken Thighs, BBQ Spare Ribs, BBQ Beans, Collard Greens, Cornbread Biscuits and “Blood Geyser” BBQ Sauce. Be one of the first lucky freaks to tickle their tastebuds with “Blood Geyser” Blood Orange IPA. Get your tickets here.

Pre-order GWAR's new album, The New Dark Ages, here. The album will be released on CD/digital on June 3, and vinyl and cassette on September 16 via the band’s own Pit Records.

The New Dark Ages tracklisting:

"New Dark Age

"Blood Libel

"Berserker Mode

"Mother Fucking Liar

"Unto The Breach

"Completely Fucked

"The Cutter

"Rise Again

"The Beast Will Eat Itself

"The Venom Of The Platypus

"Ratcatcher

"Bored To Death

Death Whistle Suite:

"Temple Ascent"

"Starving Gods"

"Deus Ex Monstrum"

"Berserker Mode" visualizer:

"Mother Fucking Liar" visualizer: