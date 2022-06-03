GWAR Debut "Ratcatcher" Music Video

Human Scum, today is the day! The New Dark Ages has finally been unleashed on the public. The album is available digitally today. It will be released on CD July 15 and vinyl and cassette on September 16 via the band’s own Pit Records. Order and stream the album here.

In celebration of the album’s release, GWAR has released a video for their big-time, sell-out, soon-to-be hit radio single, “Ratcatcher". Watch the clip below.

Lead singer Blóthar sez: “What better way to celebrate the end of human existence than a little reminder of your dark and violent past from the disease-ridden middle ages! 'Ratcatcher' is the true story of the mysterious Pied Piper of Hamelin. HA! It was GWAR all along! This tune, and every single song on this album is red hot molten lead poured directly into your ears! GWAR is eternal!”

"The New Dark Ages" chronicles GWAR's adventures in the Duoverse, where the band rediscovers old powers such as Blóthar’s terrifying Berserker Mode, and encounter new allies, such as the murderous maven known as The Cutter. Along the way, they battle the living monuments of a lost cause and armies of undead soldiers who Rise Again to fight a New Civil War.

The New Dark Ages tracklisting:

"New Dark Age

"Blood Libel

"Berserker Mode

"Mother Fucking Liar

"Unto The Breach

"Completely Fucked

"The Cutter

"Rise Again

"The Beast Will Eat Itself

"The Venom Of The Platypus

"Ratcatcher

"Bored To Death

Death Whistle Suite:

"Temple Ascent"

"Starving Gods"

"Deus Ex Monstrum"

"Berserker Mode" visualizer:

"Mother Fucking Liar" visualizer:

For all of you thirsty fans, GWAR has heard your call and have now partnered up with Devils Backbone to create a true intergalactic elixir of the gods. Behold, Blood Geyser, an intergalactic Blood Orange IPA from GWAR and Devils Backbone. Designed to save the planet from being sucked dry by Bohabs, this delicious swill is brewed to the specific gravity of blood, using hops, blood orange and pure “Berserker Rage.”

Singer Blóthar says, “This is a delicious and heady brew! Grab a tankard of this fine and fruity ale, get loose and kick up your feet and watch the world die, GWAR style!”

GWAR are out now on “The Black Death Rager World Tour'', which hits Washington, DC on Friday, June 10 at the 9:30 Club. Before the show, GWAR will host a limited number of humans at what will be a uniquely infamous GWAR-B-Q event. Food will include Pulled Pork, Smoked Chicken Thighs, BBQ Spare Ribs, BBQ Beans, Collard Greens, Cornbread Biscuits and “Blood Geyser” BBQ Sauce. Be one of the first lucky freaks to tickle their tastebuds with “Blood Geyser” Blood Orange IPA. Get your tickets here.