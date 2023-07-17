GWAR Destroys NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert Series; Video

What started as a pipedream from satirical metal news site The Hard Times, has become a reality as the Lords and Masters of GWAR stopped by for a performance at NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert Series. The performance was recorded at NPR’s headquarters in Washington, D.C. and is available to watch below.

Vocalist Blothar the Beserker speaks on the NPGWAR takeover: “We learned a lot from those goody-goodys at NPR. For instance, how to say…’Your support right now is vital to GWAR’s ability to bring you quality cultural and educational programming that leaves you soaked in bodily fluids and shame.’ NPR can give you coffee cups and satin totes, but we can give your souls eternal torment, so give to GWAR today.”

GWAR is known for their outrageous costumes, over-the-top stage shows, and satirical lyrics. They are the latest in a long line of acclaimed artists to perform at NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert Series, which has featured everyone from Arcade Fire to Yo-Yo Ma. The series has become a popular destination for music fans around the world, and GWAR’s performance is sure to be one of the most talked-about of the year.

In addition to their live set, GWAR also crashed the party at NPR’s “All Things Considered,” interrupting anchor Scott Detrow as he attempted to record his show. Listen to the interaction here.

GWAR is currently on tour in support of their latest album, The New Dark Ages. The band will be playing shows across the United States and Canada throughout the summer and fall. Find GWAR's tour itinerary here.