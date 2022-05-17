GWAR Have Gone Berserk! - Visualizer Video Released For New Single "Berserker Mode"

As the release date draws nearer, the mighty alien overlords of GWAR have unleashed the second track from their forthcoming masterpiece, The New Dark Ages. Watch the visualizer for "Berserker Mode" below. The visualizer features the first animated art cells from the band’s upcoming graphic novel, GWAR In the Duoverse Of Absurdity.

“This is my origin story, about transforming into a drug-jacked unpredictable liability on the battlefield. But like me, it has a softer side, a tale of the struggle of becoming a sexy, multi-donged, vajazzled cow beast who is unafraid to proclaim my authentic self…The Berserker Blóthar!!”

Pre-order The New Dark Ages here. The album will be released on CD/digital on June 3, and vinyl and cassette on September 16 via the band’s own Pit Records.

The New Dark Ages tracklisting:

"New Dark Age

"Blood Libel

"Berserker Mode

"Mother Fucking Liar

"Unto The Breach

"Completely Fucked

"The Cutter

"Rise Again

"The Beast Will Eat Itself

"The Venom Of The Platypus

"Ratcatcher

"Bored To Death

Death Whistle Suite:

"Temple Ascent"

"Starving Gods"

"Deus Ex Monstrum"

"Mother Fucking Liar" visualizer:

The album concept is tied to a companion graphic novel, GWAR In the Duoverse Of Absurdity, which will also be released by Z2 Comics on June 3. In the graphic novel the band are sucked off into an alternate universe to do battle with their evil twins and the specter of rogue technology.

Upcoming Gwar tour dates are listed below.

May

19 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere’s*

20 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant* (PointFest PreParty)

21 - Wichita, KS - TempleLive*

23 - Colorado Springs, CO - The Black Sheep

24 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater

26 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

27 - Chico, CA - Senator Theatre

28 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

29 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee

31 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center

June

2 - Destin, FL - Club LA

3 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal

4 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm

5 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

7 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

8 - Green Bay, WI - EPIC Event Center

10 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

11 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

12 - Albany, NY - Empire Live

14 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally’s

15 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground

16 - Providence, RI - The Strand

17 - Reading, PA - Reverb

July

29 - Tilburg, NL - 013

31 - Berlin, DE - SO 26

August

2 - Munich, DE - Free and Easy Festival*

3 - Essen, DE - Turock

4 - Wacken, DE - Wacken*

5 - Makowice, PL - Pol’and’Rok Festival*

8 - Dover, UK - The Booking Hall

9 - Brighton, UK - Chalk

10 - Bristol, UK - Fleece

12 - Catton Park, UK - Bloodstock*

13 - Norwich, UK - Waterfront

14 - Leeds, UK - Key Club

16 - Glasgow, UK - Garage

17 - Manchester, UK - Club Academy

18 - London, UK - The Dome

* Festival