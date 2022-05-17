GWAR Have Gone Berserk! - Visualizer Video Released For New Single "Berserker Mode"
May 17, 2022, 52 minutes ago
As the release date draws nearer, the mighty alien overlords of GWAR have unleashed the second track from their forthcoming masterpiece, The New Dark Ages. Watch the visualizer for "Berserker Mode" below. The visualizer features the first animated art cells from the band’s upcoming graphic novel, GWAR In the Duoverse Of Absurdity.
“This is my origin story, about transforming into a drug-jacked unpredictable liability on the battlefield. But like me, it has a softer side, a tale of the struggle of becoming a sexy, multi-donged, vajazzled cow beast who is unafraid to proclaim my authentic self…The Berserker Blóthar!!”
Pre-order The New Dark Ages here. The album will be released on CD/digital on June 3, and vinyl and cassette on September 16 via the band’s own Pit Records.
The New Dark Ages tracklisting:
"New Dark Age
"Blood Libel
"Berserker Mode
"Mother Fucking Liar
"Unto The Breach
"Completely Fucked
"The Cutter
"Rise Again
"The Beast Will Eat Itself
"The Venom Of The Platypus
"Ratcatcher
"Bored To Death
Death Whistle Suite:
"Temple Ascent"
"Starving Gods"
"Deus Ex Monstrum"
"Mother Fucking Liar" visualizer:
The album concept is tied to a companion graphic novel, GWAR In the Duoverse Of Absurdity, which will also be released by Z2 Comics on June 3. In the graphic novel the band are sucked off into an alternate universe to do battle with their evil twins and the specter of rogue technology.
Upcoming Gwar tour dates are listed below.
May
19 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere’s*
20 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant* (PointFest PreParty)
21 - Wichita, KS - TempleLive*
23 - Colorado Springs, CO - The Black Sheep
24 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater
26 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
27 - Chico, CA - Senator Theatre
28 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues
29 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee
31 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center
June
2 - Destin, FL - Club LA
3 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal
4 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm
5 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground
7 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
8 - Green Bay, WI - EPIC Event Center
10 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
11 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
12 - Albany, NY - Empire Live
14 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally’s
15 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground
16 - Providence, RI - The Strand
17 - Reading, PA - Reverb
July
29 - Tilburg, NL - 013
31 - Berlin, DE - SO 26
August
2 - Munich, DE - Free and Easy Festival*
3 - Essen, DE - Turock
4 - Wacken, DE - Wacken*
5 - Makowice, PL - Pol’and’Rok Festival*
8 - Dover, UK - The Booking Hall
9 - Brighton, UK - Chalk
10 - Bristol, UK - Fleece
12 - Catton Park, UK - Bloodstock*
13 - Norwich, UK - Waterfront
14 - Leeds, UK - Key Club
16 - Glasgow, UK - Garage
17 - Manchester, UK - Club Academy
18 - London, UK - The Dome
* Festival