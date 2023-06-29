GWAR Partner With Volatile To Release Signature Skateboards

GWAR have announced the release of a new line of skateboards and skateboard accessories with North Carolina’s Volatile Skateboards, the world’s premiere manufacturer of officially licensed rock 'n' roll skateboards, high quality skateboard tools, and accessories, available now for pre-order from the GWAR webstore.

Their hugely successful 2020 release with Creature Skateboards sold out at skate shops around the world, and this new Volatile x GWAR collaboration is even cooler, and will include a new series of skateboard decks, wheels, MOB GRIP griptape, T-Tools, and more.

GWAR will also offer a run of limited edition Volatile ‘VSB Series’ decks, available exclusively from the GWAR webstore. Created with the modern “wall hanger” collector in mind, the VSB Series features the same the same great aesthetics of the Volatile Pro Models with super cool graphics and constructed from a hybrid of Canadian and Chinese Maple to offer a more affordable option for “Wall Hanging” or beginning skaters.

The VSB series “Wall Hanger” decks, along with a limited number of Canadian Maple “Pro Model” decks, tools, and accessories, are available for pre-order now from the GWAR store at GWAR.net, while a full run of Pro Model decks, tools, and accessories will be available later this summer through worldwide skate retail from Volatile, including a Volatile exclusive retail-only design.

This is the start of a series of limited edition decks that will be released periodically at GWAR.net. Sign up for the mailing list to be notified when new designs are released.

Phase one of the collection launched for pre-order earlier this month in England through a partnership with London’s legendary Three Amigos Skateshop, the first retail shop in the world to release offerings from the line, in advance of GWAR’S recent June UK headline dates.

Launched in 2018, Volatile Skateboards has become the go-to brand for licensed artist skateboard decks and accessories, creating and manufacturing direct to consumer, retail, and touring skateboard decks and accessories through collaborations with Fear Factory, Helmet, Cro-Mags, Darkthrone, Plasmatics, Descendents, Subhumans, White Zombie, Morbid Angel,Dio, Nonpoint, Halestorm, Fishbone, Saliva, Alien Weaponry, Filter, Scatterbrain, Dangerous Toys, Nuclear Assault, Warrant, Dark Angel, Cannibal Corpse, Stone Temple Pilots, Venom, Death, and many more.

Volatile founder John Horn says, “When we started Volatile, it was just for the fun of making cool stuff with bands we like. 5 years, and hundreds of decks later, we are honored to collaborate with the mighty GWAR. It really doesn’t get much cooler than that. What the Hell do alien overlords want with skateboards? No fucking idea. We tried to ask Blothar, but he just grunted and screamed “BOW, HUMAN SCUM”. Still not exactly sure what he meant by that, but that sword is sharp.”

After the stabbing, Blothar the Berserker added “Me on a skateboard is like a bowling ball on a roller skate, but when I was a younger space alien overlord, I was King of the Darkslide. These boards and all this cool stuff makes me want to strap one on and break a hip!”

Ten years have passed since the release of GWAR’s masterwork known as Battle Maximus. The record is a tribute to fallen Scumdog Warrior Flattus Maximus (aka Corey Smoot) and was the last album recorded with vocalist Oderus Urungus (aka Dave Brockie) before he departed the planet Earth in 2014.

In celebration of this momentous occasion (and to line their pockets with filthy lucre) GWAR recently announced the release of this 10th Anniversary Edition of Battle Maximus. In addition to being completely remixed and remastered, this edition features the final recorded vocal performance of Oderus Urungus on the previously unreleased and never-before heard song, “Tammy, Queen Of Dirt".

Along with the announcement, the band released the remastered/remixed version of “Falling”. Watch the video below.

“10 years after its initial release, the wounds are just as fresh. The words that Oderus wrote as a tribute to his fallen Scumdog brother, Flattus Maximus, gain new meaning when heard as the final lyrics he would ever sing. The songs echo in stereo through the twin holes that were left in our hearts by the absence of Oderus and Flattus. This new remix of ‘Battle Maximus’ breathes new life into this album that demands to be considered as one of GWAR's greatest,” says guitarist BälSäc, the Jaws 'o Death

The Berserker Blothar adds, “‘Battle Maximus’ is an important GWAR album. Recorded as a farewell to guitarist Flattus Maximus, this album was born out of straight pain. As the Scumdog warriors grieved the passing of their brother, they had no way of knowing they were also recording the last album with singer Oderus Urungus. 'Battle Maximus' then, is on the cusp of the greatest challenge of GWAR’s career. This version has been remixed and remastered and it sounds straight up viscous. I hope you relish it as much as I…”

Available as a double LP, CD and in digital formats, Battle Maximus is set for release on September 1 via the band’s own Pit Records and is available for pre-order here.

The double vinyl also features expanded packaging, redesigned art and an embossed cover. The standard LP is Crystal Blue with Dark Blue swirl vinyl, the Bandbox exclusive version is Stained Glass vinyl, Newbury Comics version is White with Blue swirl vinyl and Revolver Icons Series features multiple different colors all with NFTs to authenticate.

Battle Maximus tracklisting:

Intro

"Madness At The Core Of Time"

"Bloodbath"

"Nothing Left Alive"

"They Swallowed The Sun"

"Torture"

"Raped At Birth"

"I, Bonesnapper"

"Mr. Perfect"

"Tammy, The Swine Queen" *

"Battle Maximus"

"Triumph Of The Pig Children"

"Falling"

"Fly Now"

"Carry On Wayward Son"

"Wheel Of Punishment"

* Previously Unreleased Bonus Track

"Falling" video:

Don’t miss GWAR on tour this summer as part of “The Psychotherapy Sessions Tour'' alongside Mudvayne, Coal Chamber, Nonpoint and Butcher Babies.