GWAR Release Official Video For "Sick Of You" From Scumdogs XXX Live

Last year, when everyone else was stuck at home, your Lords and Masters GWAR braved the pandemic to reunite with their lost Scumdog brethren for an evening of pure shock rock madness they dubbed Scumdogs XXX Live. The show, which was billed as a “once in a lifetime” pay per view event, was filmed in an empty crack house in Richmond, VA and featured the return of beloved GWAR characters Slymenstra Hymen, Sleazy P. Martini, Sexecutioner and Techno Destructo.

Now you, the Bohabs, have a chance to relive this event over and over again with the release of Scumdogs XXX Live, out now via Pit Records. This amazing release is available in three formats (listed below) and can be ordered here. Watch a live video for "Sick Of You" below.

The Berserker Blóthar, lead throat thing of GWAR, had this to say about the release: “This thing was a three-ring gangbang circus from the drop. I just wanted to hang around with our old friends and get blasted, but of course, we had to face all of our Scumdogs era villains; Techno Destucto, the Redneck From Hell, and the Bad Biker Bitch to name a few. All was well until Slymenstra lit me on fire during her torch dance. With friends like that, who needs enemies?”

Live Event tracklisting:

"The Salamanizer"

"The Years Without Light"

"Sexecutioner"

"Black and Huge"

"Vlad the Impaler"

"Death Pod"

"Maggots"

"Love Surgery"

"Horror of Yig"

"King Queen"

"Sick of You"

"Techno’s Song"

"U Ain’t Shit"

"Cool Place to Park"

"Slaughterama"

With bonus content on the DVD and BluRay:

- Behind the Scenes with Sleazy P Martini

- The Return of Techno Destructo

- Bälsäc and Jizmak Meet a Young Fan

- Backstage with the Bad Biker Bitch

- Pustulus Amp Check

- Bonesnapper Meets The Sexecutioner

- Slymenstra’s Green Room

Plus:

- Behind the Murder

- Ronan on Scumdogs

- Espresso Destructo Coffee

- Vinyl To Die For

- Liquid Death - Keep the Underworld Beautiful

Special Bonus:

- A Glimpse Behind the (Actual) Scenes

- Audio Commentary from GWAR

"Sick Of You" video:

"Love Surgery" video:

Don’t miss GWAR this fall on the Scumdogs 30th Anniversary tour, featuring support from Napalm Death, Eyehategod and Madball on selected dates. See a complete list of shows and purchase tickets here.

“This is GWAR” is the powerful story of the most iconic heavy metal/art collective/monster band in the universe, as told by the humans who have fought to keep it alive for over thirty years. The film will premiere at this year’s Fantastic Fest in Austin, TX.

The feature documentary includes interviews with the band members, both past and present, as well as other artists including Weird Al Yankovic, Thomas Lennnon, Alex Winter, Bam Margera, and Ethan Embry, including never before seen footage of legendary GWAR frontman Dave Brockie.

Bob Gorman, author of Let There Be GWAR (2015), and long time artist and performer for GWAR had this to say about the film; “The story that emerges shows the trials and tribulations of GWAR. The founders of this band deserve credit, and that perspective is in there, but it also follows the story of those who have lived with the band and sought to keep it alive these many years.”

Directed by Scott Barber (Orange Years: The Nickelodeon Story), with producers Tommy Avallone (Bill Murray Stories), and Josh Goldbloom (V/H/S/94). Executive Producers include Bill Parks, Zach Blair, Matthew Helderman, and Luke Taylor. The film was edited by Casey Matthews.