GWAR Releases Video For Acoustic Version Of "F*ck This Place"

May 28 will see the release of GWAR's The Disc With No Name, via Pit Records. This four song EP finds GWAR exploring their sensitive side (and yours if you aren't careful) with acoustic versions of four well-known numbers from the band’s storied career as legitimate gods of shock rock. The picture disc is sold out at GWAR.net but limited quantities will be available at indie retail stores in the US starting on May 28.

Today, your Lords and Masters are as thrilled as David Crosby scoring an eight-ball to unveil a new epic video for the acoustic version of “Fuck This Place".

Guitarist Pustulus Maximus confessed, "I forgot to pay my electric bill so we were forced to rehearse acoustically and this is the result. The GWAR, the bad, and the ugly.”

Singer Blóthar the Berserker had a somewhat more confusing take, “This isn’t what I thought they meant by ‘unplugged.’ I haven’t been able to muster a turd for years.”

Watch the video below.

The Disc With No Name EP tracklisting:

Side A:

"Fuck This Place"

"Gonna Kill You"

Side B:

"I’ll Be Your Monster"

"The Road Behind"