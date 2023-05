H.E.A.T - “Will You Be” - The 360 Experience

Join H.E.A.T in the studio and sing their new single "Will You Be" with them! For those who own VR goggles, put them on to get the full 360 experience!

Following hymns of praise for their 2022 album Force Majeure, H.E.A.T promise to deliver more of the same energy in 2023. It was the band's idea to celebrate the bond to their loyal fans and to create a strictly limited collector's item.

Extra Force is set to be released on September 1, and includes a collection of new studio tracks, unreleased live recordings, and H.E.A.T classics, previously sung by Erik Grönwall, now for the first time with original singer Kenny Leckremo on vocals!

The specially priced longplayer comes as limited CD Digipak and limited Black Vinyl. Extra Force is a must-have addition to any H.E.A.T fan's collection. Preorder Extra Force here.

Tracklisting:

Vinyl

“Freedom”

“Will You Be”

“Rise (Kenny L. Version)”

“One By One (Kenny L. Version)”

“Rock Your Body” (Live)

“One By One” (Live)

“Dangerous Ground” (Live)

“Back To The Rhythm” (Live)

CD

Tracks 1-9 form vinyl plus:

“Nationwide” (Live)

“Living On The Run” (Live)