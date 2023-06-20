HALESTORM Guitarist JOE HOTTINGER Celebrates 20 Years With The Band - "Twenty Years On, We're Still Jamming"

On June 18th, US rockers Halestorm performed at Hellfest in Clisson, France. Guitarist Joe Hottinger shared the following message:

"Twenty years ago today I got the wrong directions from Roger Hale, figured it out with the help of a gas station attendant, and showed up late to an audition with Lzzy and Arejay. We played through two of the songs they wrote. I thought she had a pretty awesome voice. Arejay was maybe 15 years old, and between bouncing off the walls with energy, was a great drummer.

I thanked them and left. The next day Lzzy called me as I was moving into a row home in Manyunk in Philly and asked me to drive out to York, PA to jam some more.

Twenty years on, we’re still jamming. Today it won’t be in Lzzy and Arejay’s parents basement. We’ll be playing at Hellfest in France with a bunch of our heroes and friends.

What a trip! Here’s to 20 more!"

Pro-shot video of Halestorm's entire Hellfest show courtesy of ARTE Concert can be viewed below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Raise Your Horns" (intro)

"I Miss The Misery"

"Love Bites (So Do I)"

"I Get Off"

"Crazy On You" (Heart)

"Wicked Ways"

"Familiar Taste Of Poison"

"Takes My Life"

- drum solo -

"Back From The Dead"

"The Steeple"

Halestorm recently announced their return to Europe this winter for their biggest headline shows to date.

The first and only UK date announced for their winter 2023 trek will take place at London's OVO Arena Wembley on Saturday, December 9th.

Special guests will be none other than charismatic rock act Black Veil Brides. An additional support is still to be announced.

Frontwoman Lzzy Hale comments: "We are so excited to be back across the pond where the rock n roll lifers are! We are celebrating so many milestones this year including having the honour of headlining Wembley at the end of the year! To kick it up a notch we’ve invited our friends in Black Veil Brides to join us for a run as well. We can’t wait to see all of your passionate faces!"

Tickets for the London show will go on general sale at 10am BST on June 1st. To buy tickets, click here.

Further European shows will be revealed soon.