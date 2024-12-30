HALESTORM's LZZY HALE & JOE HOTTINGER Perform SKID ROW, FLEETWOOD MAC Covers In Nashville; Video

Halestorm's Lzzy Hale and Joe Hottinger performed a surprise acoustic set at The Underdog in Nashville, Tennessee on December 27. Among the tracks the duo performed were Skid Row's "I Remember You", and Fleetwood Mac's "Gold Dust Woman". Video from the performance can be viewed below:

Lzzy Hale and Joe Hottinger will embark on "The Living Room Sessions" tour in January.

A message states: "Freaks! We're so excited to bring you "The Living Room Sessions" tour this January! Get ready for 12 intimate nights with Lzzy and Joe as we tell stories and play stripped down Halestorm songs, as well as acoustic versions of some of the music that's inspired us. Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday at 10am local. You can also sign up for our mailing list today to get early access tickets with our pre-sale starting tomorrow."