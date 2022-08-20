HALESTORM Share Rehearsal Room Cover Of ADELE Hit "Hello"

Halestorm have shared another clip from the rehearsal room, this time putting a rock spin on the 2015 hit ballad from Adele, "Hello".

Halestorm have released a video for "Wicked Ways", featured on the band's fifth studio album, Back From The Dead. The album is available in multiple formats for fans to save and order, here, and you can watch the new video below.

Says singer Lzzy Hale: "In this eerie confessional... I'm confronting the darkness inside of me, but this isn't my first time... Thanks to the vision of Dustin Haney, who is also responsible for our 'Back From The Dead' video, I return to light that darkness that I will never betray."

Produced by Nick Raskulinecz (Foo Fighters, Mastodon, Alice in Chains) with co-production by Scott Stevens (Shinedown, Daughtry, New Years Day), Back From The Dead quickly evolved from songwriting exercises into a matter of survival for the band.

Back From The Dead tracklisting:

"Back From The Dead"

"Wicked Ways"

"Strange Girl"

"Brightside"

"The Steeple"

"Terrible Things"

"My Redemption"

"Bombshell"

"I Come First"

"Psycho Crazy"

"Raise Your Horns"

"Wicked Ways" lyric video:

"The Steeple" video:

"Back From The Dead" video: